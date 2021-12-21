US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.385.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 69.60.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 17 ticks and trading at 161.14

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 136 ticks Higher and trading at 4592.50.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1796.60. Gold is 20 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. Europe is trading mainly Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Current Account is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Lack of Major Economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/20/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/20/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were both trading Higher, and this usually represents a Downside bias.The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 433 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Sunday afternoon the newswires were lighting up as news that Senator Joe Manchin has decided after months that he will not support the Build Back Better (BBB) bill. He claims he had no other choice but if we went under the covers, we discover a different story. Joe Manchin and his family are heavily involved in the coal mining industry and the BBB bill is a stake in the heart of that industry. Secondly many of Joe's constituents would receive benefit from the passage of that bill yet he refuses to vote yes because he claims that those people might abuse and buy drugs. This is GOP talk, not someone who's a member of the Democratic Party. Because of this the markets dropped like a rock yesterday and Goldman Sacks cut GDP growth for the second quarter of 2022.