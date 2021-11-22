US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 96.095.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 76.16.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 23 ticks and trading at 161.03.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 75 ticks Higher and trading at 4713.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1839.50. Gold is 121 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Lower and the other half Higher. Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made it's move at around 9:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets.ZN hit a Low at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/19/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/19/21

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow fell by 269 points, the S&P by 7 but the Nasdaq gained 64. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So Friday saw the BBB (Build Back Better) bill pass the House of Representatives with Speaker Pelosi claiming that "this was the biggest thing we've ever done" and members were dancing the aisles over this. Not so fast folks. This bill must now be sent to the Senate where undoubtedly it will either be changed or killed and then we will see the same circus all over again. The issue is that one or two Democrat senators may put a monkey wrench into all of this. Senator Manchin from West Virginia will no doubt do that as he is dead set again raising or increasing debt. The markets know this and weren't enthused by what happened on Friday hence the Mixed or Neutral market. A bigger concern will occur next month when the debt ceiling will need to be increased again. If you recall in October the government added funds to the budget to pay bills until December after which this issue will be revisited. Time will tell how it all works out.