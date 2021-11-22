US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 96.095.
Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 76.16.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 23 ticks and trading at 161.03.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 75 ticks Higher and trading at 4713.25.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1839.50. Gold is 121 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Lower and the other half Higher. Europe is trading Higher at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
- Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
On Friday the ZN made it's move at around 9:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets.ZN hit a Low at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/19/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/19/21
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow fell by 269 points, the S&P by 7 but the Nasdaq gained 64. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So Friday saw the BBB (Build Back Better) bill pass the House of Representatives with Speaker Pelosi claiming that "this was the biggest thing we've ever done" and members were dancing the aisles over this. Not so fast folks. This bill must now be sent to the Senate where undoubtedly it will either be changed or killed and then we will see the same circus all over again. The issue is that one or two Democrat senators may put a monkey wrench into all of this. Senator Manchin from West Virginia will no doubt do that as he is dead set again raising or increasing debt. The markets know this and weren't enthused by what happened on Friday hence the Mixed or Neutral market. A bigger concern will occur next month when the debt ceiling will need to be increased again. If you recall in October the government added funds to the budget to pay bills until December after which this issue will be revisited. Time will tell how it all works out.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.1250 as dollar capitalizes on Powell news
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the early American session and fell below 1.1250 for the first time since July 2020. The greenback is gathering strength as investors price a hawkish Fed outlook following US President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell as the next Fed chair.
GBP/USD drops to fresh five-day lows near 1.3400
GBP/USD broke below its daily consolidation channel after the White House announced that US President Joe Biden has decided to nominate Jerome Powell as the next Fed chair. Pressured by the broad-based dollar strength, the pair is testing 1.3400.
Gold declines sharply toward $1,800 as US T-bond yields surge
Gold touched its lowest level in more than 10 days at $1,835. The 10-year yield is up more than 1% on expectations that the Fed could hike its rate sooner than expected with Biden trusting Powell with a second four-year term.
Why two upcoming major events could propel Cardano price to revisit all-time highs
Cardano price is anticipating two major events that could see the token rally toward $3 and even higher toward its all-time high. ADA is set to be listed on Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.