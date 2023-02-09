Share:

US equities fell yesterday on the back of two important factors: hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) members, and the unexpected surge in American used car prices.

The S&P500 fell more than 1%, while Nasdaq slid around 1.80%.

Inside Nasdaq, Google had a particularly rough day, to say the least. The company posted a Tweet showing Bard in action, and the tweet went wrong, as Bard gave the wrong answer!

The stock price slumped by more than 9% at some point.

Microsoft on the other hand was upbeat on the news, and its valuation shortly surpassed the $2 trillion mark.

Elsewhere, Uber jumped more than 5.5% on stronger than expected results. Disney also jumped by more than 5% in the afterhours, after reporting better than expected results, and the promise to slash $5.5 billion in costs, along with 7000 jobs.

The US futures are in the positive at the time I am talking here, but the bears are not far away.

In the FX, the US dollar remains upbeat, but the 50-DMA offers remain a solid resistance to a bullish breakout. Likewise, the EURUSD remains bid at around the 50-DMA, and the dollar-yen remains offered into the 50-DMA. So that 50-DMA mark is the key resistance that must be cleared to set the dollar bulls free for further appreciation, and de-block the situation in the FX space.

In energy, US crude extended gains above its own 50-DMA yesterday. Could it extend gains higher, and by how much?