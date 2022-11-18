Economists at Barclays downgraded their forecasts for global economic growth in 2023 as inflation is unlikely to fall sharply, forcing monetary policy to be “tight”. Also has warned that 2023 looks set to be one of the weakest in four decades, with advanced economies likely headed into a recession.

They now forecast global growth of 1.7% year-on-year, compared with September’s forecast of 2.2%. For the current year, the growth will end up at 3.2%. So far though except for the housing market where activity has taken a big hit, particularly in the US, policy tightening has not affected large parts of the economy. But that will change next year.

Recession fears have gripped investors as central banks around the world rapidly tighten monetary policy to keep soaring inflation, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, under control. The escalating energy crisis in Europe and the ongoing lockouts in China have also added to the global economic woes.

The advanced economies are expected to contract throughout 2023, with recessions in the UK and the Eurozone starting in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 respectively. For the US, the recession is estimated longer leading to a contraction in the gross domestic product of 0.1% in 2023. For China, it forecasts 3.8% growth below consensus, given the slow move away from zero-covid policies, rising cases, and a sluggish real estate sector. For India, it should be one of the biggest contributors to global growth next year, but it is not a large enough economy to change the global outlook, therefore will grow over 5% annually in 2023.

