Barclays boost fails to lift FTSE

Stock indices are consolidating after yesterday’s hawkish minutes from the Fed. But with Barclays on the offensive, could banks drag the market higher?

Equity rally pauses amid hawkish Fed minutes

Oil price volatility picks up ahead of key releases

Barclays continues the banks’ rebound

The equity rally has hit the buffers in the wake of yesterday’s hawkish Fed minutes, which suggested a potential rate hike sooner rather than later. The dollar appreciation that came alongside the Fed’s minutes seems to have been fleeting at best, with the market instead focusing on the continued wait for Trump’s ‘phenomenal’ corporate tax scheme.



Oil price volatility has picked this week, with comments from OPEC secretary general being followed by yesterday’s sharp fall in the API inventories figure. There could be more surprises in store for oil traders with today’s release of the US EIA crude stocks data and tomorrow’s rig count figure from Baker Hughes.



Barclays is the second bank this week to benefit from a sharp fall in legal costs, with the bank’s conduct and litigation outgoings falling by two thirds. The post-Bob Diamond period saw a greater focus on the less risky end of the business, but it seems new head Jes Stanley is pushing the firm back to the old ways, with an increased focus on investment banking. Coming into a period where we could see Dodd-Frank unwind, and rates continue to rise, it is no surprise that we are seeing investors really getting back into the banks in a big way.



Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 17 points higher, at 20,793.