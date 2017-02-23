Barclays boost fails to lift FTSE
Stock indices are consolidating after yesterday’s hawkish minutes from the Fed. But with Barclays on the offensive, could banks drag the market higher?
-
Equity rally pauses amid hawkish Fed minutes
-
Oil price volatility picks up ahead of key releases
-
Barclays continues the banks’ rebound
The equity rally has hit the buffers in the wake of yesterday’s hawkish Fed minutes, which suggested a potential rate hike sooner rather than later. The dollar appreciation that came alongside the Fed’s minutes seems to have been fleeting at best, with the market instead focusing on the continued wait for Trump’s ‘phenomenal’ corporate tax scheme.
Oil price volatility has picked this week, with comments from OPEC secretary general being followed by yesterday’s sharp fall in the API inventories figure. There could be more surprises in store for oil traders with today’s release of the US EIA crude stocks data and tomorrow’s rig count figure from Baker Hughes.
Barclays is the second bank this week to benefit from a sharp fall in legal costs, with the bank’s conduct and litigation outgoings falling by two thirds. The post-Bob Diamond period saw a greater focus on the less risky end of the business, but it seems new head Jes Stanley is pushing the firm back to the old ways, with an increased focus on investment banking. Coming into a period where we could see Dodd-Frank unwind, and rates continue to rise, it is no surprise that we are seeing investors really getting back into the banks in a big way.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 17 points higher, at 20,793.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.