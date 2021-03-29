Banks warn on losses as US hedge fund liquidates on margin call – Bill Hwang of Archegos [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung talks to Eddie Donmez to get his take on the latest news that Nomura could face a total wipeout of its profits for the second half of the financial year following a fire sale of about $20bn of Chinese and US stocks linked to a massive unwinding of assets by Archegos Capital Management.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
The week ahead: Holidays and payrolls
It’s the start of two shortened weeks due to the Easter holidays, predominantly in Europe, however, we expect to see lower volumes in the coming days, even though the US markets are open as usual. What will move the dial for markets this week?
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).