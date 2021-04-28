The banks are enjoying a positive morning, with strong Lloyds figures being reflected in the price. That was not necessarily the case for Microsoft overnight, however. Looking ahead, traders will be keeping an eye out for the latest Fed rate decision.
-
Tech struggles to live up to market expectations.
-
Lloyds the latest bank to benefit from bad loan cash release.
-
Fed unlikely to wake markets from their slumber.
European markets are following their Asian counterparts, with tentative gains coming within a period of low volatility. With the VIX trading at levels seen prior to the February 2020 market collapse, we have seen stocks enter a period of calm as traders await the next major driver of sentiment. From an economic standpoint, outperformance in US data has essentially been disregarded as a likely side-effect of the $1.9 trillion support package rather than the economic bounceback. Meanwhile, earnings season continues to highlight how markets will be dominated as much by expectations as the earnings themselves. Microsoft may have posted their highest revenues since 2018, but a perhaps overly demanding stance from the investment community has led to a 2% decline in post markets. Thus it is a clear indication that while tech names are likely to post the more impressive figures, the low expectations elsewhere could ultimately result in outperformance from value and downbeat names.
Lloyds has helped to lift the banking sector in early trade today, with the high-street bank benefitting from the same release of Covid provisions seen in Wall Street this month. The £459 million retrieved from the bad debt provisions helped lift profits to an impressive £1.9 billion. While the economic crisis remains ongoing, the release of funds does highlight the success of Rishi Sunak’s policies aimed at limiting the fallout of the pandemic over the past year. By limiting the job and business losses seen over the year, Sunak managed to create an environment where the UK stands ready for a sharp resurgence as restrictions are eased.
Markets are waiting patiently for the latest update from the Federal Reserve today, although they could be disappointed. Despite a resurgence in jobs and inflation data, we are unlikely to see Powell lay the groundwork for any tapering in asset purchases today. Instead, it seems likely that he will stress the need to see sustained above-target inflation and proof of economic strength before they decide to start to reposition towards a less accommodative future.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 48 points lower, at 33,937.
