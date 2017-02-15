Banks on the rise amid rising rate expectations
The FTSE is back in the green, as the steam train continues to chug onwards as a result of US economic bullishness. With Yellen back on the stand, we have seen traders boosting bank valuations despite her pro-Dodd Frank stance.
- Stocks back in the green
- Yellen returns for second day of testimony
- Banks lead the way after Yellen raises rate hike expectations
Another day in the green for the FTSE, as the global equity boom continues to push onwards irrespective of anything coming from the economic calendar. It has been a busy day which has seen UK inflation, alongside US inflation and retail sales do little to stand in the way of this stock market rally train.
Yesterday’s malaise was interrupted by Janet Yellen’s Senate testimony, with a surprisingly hawkish tone sparking a realignment of markets in favour of a heightened chance of a March rate hike. We have seen Yellen back on the stand this afternoon, and it seems she wants to temper some of the more hawkish statements from yesterday, instead choosing to insist on a slow and gradual rate of change for interest rates.
Banks have been having a great week thanks to Ms Yellen, with rising rate hike expectations building on the already friendly policy outlook from Trump. It has been a tough time for banks in recent years, with rock bottom rates providing heightened competition and lower margins across the board. However, despite Yellen’s insistence that Dodd-Frank has provided a greater stability for the sector, it is clear that markets care more about the short term benefits of a repeal than the heightened risks that come with it.
