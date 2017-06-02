Banks continue to lead the way
FTSE continues its ascent following Friday’s US payrolls number and Trump’s Dodd-Frank comments.
FTSE continues to gain, after super Friday
Investment banks remain in the spotlight
Ryanair shares tumble, with fares expected to fall
The FTSE is resuming the rally that was instigated in the second half of last week, with financials and gold producers in particular forming the backbone of today’s gains. President Donald Trump has proven to be one of the biggest influences on global markets since winning the US election and Friday’s comments regarding a wish to reduce financial regulations provides yet another batch of winners, with banks rallying sharply. The Dodd-Frank act aimed to reduce the risks banks take, and it disproportionately affected investment banks. It’s was not surprising therefore to see the likes of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs rallying strongly in Friday’s US session.
Ryanair shares may have suffered this morning, yet the consumer is celebrating as the airline said it expects to see fares fall over the next 13 months. An 8% fall in profits for the last three months of 2016 proved a drag on the firm’s share price, with the devaluation of the pound also weighing as the Irish airline reports in euros.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 2 points higher, at 20,072.
