Over the past two weeks, finance sector especially banking stocks outperform the market on rising yields. While NASDAQ is leading the way down, these 5 banking stocks CCB, CADE, EBC, TBBK, ISBC (below $30) buck the trend with nice accumulation structure and in an uptrend.
In this video, you will find out potential trade entries via either pullback trading or breakout trading strategy to participate in these outperforming stocks despite the broad market correction. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
0:41 CCB (COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION).
-
1:46 CADE (CADENCE BANCORPORATION).
-
3:14 EBC (EASTERN BANKSHARES INC).
-
4:30 TBBK (BANCORP INC DEL).
-
6:03 ISBC (INVESTORS BANCORP INC).
