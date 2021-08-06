US jobs data provides reason for optimism, with the prospect of higher growth and a more hawkish Fed helping to lift banking stocks in particular. With wage growth at 4%, next week’s US CPI release becomes increasingly important.

US jobs report impresses, with rising yields denting sentiment for growth stocks

Wage growth highlights underlying inflationary pressures

Banking stocks outperform given implications for margins, lending and trading revenue

An overwhelmingly positive US jobs report has provided markets with a fresh boost today, driving the S&P 500 into a record high. With economic data taking a turn for the better, we have seen treasury yields reverse higher to the benefit of value stocks. Declines in the Nasdaq highlight the shifting of funds away from growth stocks and towards recovery plays as the 10-year yield pushes upward. Next week brings expectations of a dramatic 22.5% year-on-year reading for UK Q2 growth, with the theme of economic outperformance likely to bring further upside for the FTSE 250.

Today’s jobs report provided an overwhelmingly positive assessment of the US economy, with a payrolls beat, rising wage growth, and declining unemployment providing plenty for the Fed to mull over. With the US CPI due next week, particular attention should be paid to the 4% wages growth figure despite increased hiring in areas that would ordinarily drive down average wages. It seems employers are having to pay higher wages in a bid to take advantage of the spike in demand seen in recent months. Today was one example of why many disregard the ADP payrolls survey as an leading indicator, with the disappointing 330k reading in Wednesday’s private survey standing in stark contrast to today’s impressive 943k headline figure.



Banking stocks are gaining traction as traders consider the implications of today’s US jobs report. Banking stocks see dual benefits from today’s figures, with the prospect of a hawkish Fed and economic expansion lifting expectations for the sector. With the S&P 500 hitting yet another record high, US investment banks are particular winners as trading revenues continue to grow just as the retail and corporate arms gather momentum.