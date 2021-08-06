US jobs data provides reason for optimism, with the prospect of higher growth and a more hawkish Fed helping to lift banking stocks in particular. With wage growth at 4%, next week’s US CPI release becomes increasingly important.
- US jobs report impresses, with rising yields denting sentiment for growth stocks
- Wage growth highlights underlying inflationary pressures
- Banking stocks outperform given implications for margins, lending and trading revenue
An overwhelmingly positive US jobs report has provided markets with a fresh boost today, driving the S&P 500 into a record high. With economic data taking a turn for the better, we have seen treasury yields reverse higher to the benefit of value stocks. Declines in the Nasdaq highlight the shifting of funds away from growth stocks and towards recovery plays as the 10-year yield pushes upward. Next week brings expectations of a dramatic 22.5% year-on-year reading for UK Q2 growth, with the theme of economic outperformance likely to bring further upside for the FTSE 250.
Today’s jobs report provided an overwhelmingly positive assessment of the US economy, with a payrolls beat, rising wage growth, and declining unemployment providing plenty for the Fed to mull over. With the US CPI due next week, particular attention should be paid to the 4% wages growth figure despite increased hiring in areas that would ordinarily drive down average wages. It seems employers are having to pay higher wages in a bid to take advantage of the spike in demand seen in recent months. Today was one example of why many disregard the ADP payrolls survey as an leading indicator, with the disappointing 330k reading in Wednesday’s private survey standing in stark contrast to today’s impressive 943k headline figure.
Banking stocks are gaining traction as traders consider the implications of today’s US jobs report. Banking stocks see dual benefits from today’s figures, with the prospect of a hawkish Fed and economic expansion lifting expectations for the sector. With the S&P 500 hitting yet another record high, US investment banks are particular winners as trading revenues continue to grow just as the retail and corporate arms gather momentum.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles under 1.18 after strong Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed a leap of 943,000 jobs, better than expected, and salaries are up 4% YoY. The greenback is rising across the board on expectations for a Fed tapering.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 after upbeat US jobs figures
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.39 after the US reported an increase of 943K jobs, beating expectations and raising expectations for tighter monetary policy by the Fed. Earlier, the pound benefited from the BOE´s inching toward raising rates.
XAU/USD eyes $1,760 following sharp decline on US jobs data
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in July. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below 100-day SMA.
Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it
Bitcoin is on a second attempt to retest $42,451 and breach it. The BTC mining industry seems to have stabilized as players continue to flourish. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis, which might push the flagship crypto to $44,750.
The Federal Reserve Sets the Pace: The world's central bank prepares to taper
The Federal Reserve is preparing markets for the long-awaited reduction and end of its vast program of bond purchases. Recent comments from several Fed officials have been surprisingly aggressive, though markets appear to be waiting on word from Powell.