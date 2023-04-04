The collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank followed by the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS sparked widespread worries about a new financial crisis in early March. Authorities in both Europe and the US reacted quickly by promising widespread support to restore confidence in the banking system and to avoid further bank runs. Especially the US Federal Reserve provided strong liquidity support via the traditional ‘discount window’ as well as the newly established Bank Term Funding Program, both of which banks have utilized actively.
As of today, the support measures appear to have been successful in calming down at least the most acute worries. Interbank lending markets in both Europe and the US remained calm relative to previous crises, and while the Fed prepared to provide USD liquidity for international markets, the demand never spiked unusually high. Credit default swaps of the largest systemically important banks remain at modest levels, while implied market volatility measures calmed down clearly towards the end of March.
Banks’ liquidity buffers remain above pre-pandemic levels, and economic indicators released for March appear to have been relatively little affected by the turmoil, as we flagged in Research US - Upbeat macro data keeps the Fed on a tightening bias, 31 March.
Broader market sentiment recovered after waves of sharp volatility. Main equity indices are approaching the February highs, and bond yields bounced back from the recent lows. Oil prices moved sharply higher to around USD85/bbl after OPEC+ surprised the markets by announcing a 1.16M barrel production cut. We continue to see some further near-term upside risks and forecast Brent oil price to average USD90/bbl during Q2.
Both the ECB and the Fed decided to stick to their hiking plans in the March meetings despite the uncertainty, with the former even opting for a large 50bp hike. Central banks balance between the sticky inflation pressures and rising perceived financial stability risks. But for now, as the immediate impact from the banking sector uncertainty appears muted, fighting inflation will remain high on the agenda. Rates markets have speculated with an earlier turn towards cutting policy rates, but we think central banks are likely to remain on a tightening bias for now. We see ECB hiking the deposit rate all the way to 4% by July, and the Fed going for one more 25bp hike in May, of course depending on the financial problems not accelerating.
Similarly, we made only small adjustments to our global macro forecasts in the latest Nordic Outlook - Unchartered territory, 4 April. We see the euro area economy stagnating through most of 2023 and 2024, while the US is still headed for a modest recession during H2 2023. Underlying inflation pressures have remained elevated or even accelerated over the past months, and we expect core inflation to average 4.9% in the euro area and 4.4% in the US in 2023.
The Chinese economy continues its recovery after the Covid-restrictions were lifted in late 2022, and while the March PMIs showed that the fastest initial rebound has faded, we see GDP growth settling near potential at 5.5% in 2023.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Can US inflation turn around?
Stocks mostly rallied to start the week, but Tech stocks came under renewed pressure. The broad market was flat as a result and the New York trading session confirming the validity of the price leap seen in Asia.