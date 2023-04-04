Share:

The collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank followed by the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS sparked widespread worries about a new financial crisis in early March. Authorities in both Europe and the US reacted quickly by promising widespread support to restore confidence in the banking system and to avoid further bank runs. Especially the US Federal Reserve provided strong liquidity support via the traditional ‘discount window’ as well as the newly established Bank Term Funding Program, both of which banks have utilized actively.

As of today, the support measures appear to have been successful in calming down at least the most acute worries. Interbank lending markets in both Europe and the US remained calm relative to previous crises, and while the Fed prepared to provide USD liquidity for international markets, the demand never spiked unusually high. Credit default swaps of the largest systemically important banks remain at modest levels, while implied market volatility measures calmed down clearly towards the end of March.

Banks’ liquidity buffers remain above pre-pandemic levels, and economic indicators released for March appear to have been relatively little affected by the turmoil, as we flagged in Research US - Upbeat macro data keeps the Fed on a tightening bias, 31 March.

Broader market sentiment recovered after waves of sharp volatility. Main equity indices are approaching the February highs, and bond yields bounced back from the recent lows. Oil prices moved sharply higher to around USD85/bbl after OPEC+ surprised the markets by announcing a 1.16M barrel production cut. We continue to see some further near-term upside risks and forecast Brent oil price to average USD90/bbl during Q2.

Both the ECB and the Fed decided to stick to their hiking plans in the March meetings despite the uncertainty, with the former even opting for a large 50bp hike. Central banks balance between the sticky inflation pressures and rising perceived financial stability risks. But for now, as the immediate impact from the banking sector uncertainty appears muted, fighting inflation will remain high on the agenda. Rates markets have speculated with an earlier turn towards cutting policy rates, but we think central banks are likely to remain on a tightening bias for now. We see ECB hiking the deposit rate all the way to 4% by July, and the Fed going for one more 25bp hike in May, of course depending on the financial problems not accelerating.

Similarly, we made only small adjustments to our global macro forecasts in the latest Nordic Outlook - Unchartered territory, 4 April. We see the euro area economy stagnating through most of 2023 and 2024, while the US is still headed for a modest recession during H2 2023. Underlying inflation pressures have remained elevated or even accelerated over the past months, and we expect core inflation to average 4.9% in the euro area and 4.4% in the US in 2023.

The Chinese economy continues its recovery after the Covid-restrictions were lifted in late 2022, and while the March PMIs showed that the fastest initial rebound has faded, we see GDP growth settling near potential at 5.5% in 2023.

Download The Full Executive Briefing