Notes/observations
- Banking sector news remains key driver of market sentiment with stability concerns seemingly alleviated this morning as EU major bourses are broadly lifted, being led by banking sector on hopes for more support. SVB acquisition aids sentiment after FDIC confirmed First Citizens to acquire SVB Financial Group.
- Swiss Weekly Total Sight Deposits jumped CHF51.9B and Euro Zone M3 Money Supply hit 8-year low at 2.9% YoY: Velocity and reserves in focus amid Central Banks continuation of policy tightening despite bank stress.
- Global public unrest picks up with Israel's largest labor union announcing strikes against judicial plan. Shops, factories and health system to close to name a few. Continue to see protests in France against pension reform and strikes in several countries related inflation and pay, such as Germany and UK.
- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng under-performing at -1.8%. EU indices are +0.6-1.4%. US futures are +0.1-0.3%. Gold -0.7%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.5%, WTI +0.5%, TTF +3.5%; Crypto: BTC +0.6%, ETH -1.1%.
Asia
- China Jan-Feb YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -22.9% v -4.0% prior.
-China State Planner NDRC recognized that current economic development faced challenges and was implanting effective solutions. Stressed that the domestic economy was resilient and dynamic, long-term fundamentals were unchanged.
- PBOC Advisor stated that expanding China’s domestic demand was the key to supporting an economic recovery and stabilizing mid to long-term growth.
- Shipping company Maersk noted that China’s economic rebound weaker than expected.
- North Korea said to have fired 2 unidentified ballistic missiles towards Asia Sea.
Europe
- ECB's Schnabel (Germany, Hawk) reiterated view that headline inflation had started to decline but core inflation proved sticky.
- ECB's de Guindos (Spain) stated that needed to assess whether financial market events would give rise to an additional tightening of financing conditions.
- Luxembourg PM Bettel: ECB Chief Lagarde told leaders at EU summit that European banking system is robust.
- IMF chief Georgieva stated that rising rates had put pressure on debts, leading to stresses in leading economies including among lenders.
- S&P affirmed Germany sovereign rating at AAA; Outlook Stable.
Americas
- First Citizens Bancshares to acquire SVB from FDIC and assume all SVB’s deposits and loans.
- Fed’s Kashkari (voter) said too soon to forecast rate decision for the next Fed meeting.
- Treasury Sec Yellen and Fed Chair Powell said to have attended Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting. Council discussed current conditions in the banking sector and noted that while some institutions had come under stress, the US banking system remained sound and resilient.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.96% at 444.34, FTSE +0.57% at 7,448.00, DAX +0.96% at 15,101.15, CAC-40 +0.84% at 7,074.17, IBEX-35 +0.83% at 8,865.20, FTSE MIB +0.97% at 26,144.00, SMI +1.36% at 10,779.10, S&P 500 Futures +0.30%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board, but moderated gains after a few hours of trading; all sectors start the day in the green; sectors leading to the upside include financials and health care; among lagging sectors are consumer discretionary and real estate; banking subsector outperforming with rebound in Deutsche Bank; UK CMA to probe EDF’s acquisition of GE’s nuclear steam power unit; among earnings expected in the upcoming US session are Carnival, PVH and Diasorin.
Equities
- Consumer staples: Pernod Ricard [RI.FR] -1.5% (analyst action - cut to neutral at JPMorgan Chase).
- Energy: Shell [SHEL.UK] +1.0%, BP [BP.UK] +1.0% (potential UK windfall tax reliefs), DNO ASA [DNO.NO] -9.0%, Gulf Keystone Petrol [GKP.UK] -22% (Iraq-Turkey pipeline temporarily haled), Neoen [NEOEN.FR] -1.0% (€750M capital raise via 37M new shares).
- Financials: Deutsche Bank [DBK.DE] +3.5%, Commerzbank [CBK.DE] +3.0% (rebound from recent weakness amid banking sector stability concerns; Commerzbank's annual report).
- Healthcare: Novartis [NOVN.CH] +3.0% (Kisqali Phase III NATALEE trial meets primary endpoint), Pharming Group [PHARM.NL] +23.0% (FDA approval).
- Industrials: Maersk [MAERSKB.DK] -1.0% (CEO comments on China rebound - FT).
- Real Estate: Vonovia [VNA.DE] -1.0% (analyst action - cut to underweight at Barclays).
- Materials: Salzgitter [SZG.DE] +5.5% (reports FY22 - in line with estimates, guides FY23).
Speakers
- ECB's de Cos (Spain): stated that decisions must be prudent given the financial uncertainty. Reiterates stance that future decisions to be data-dependent.
- ECB's Simkus (Lithuania) noted that financial stability was an important factor; Bank liquidity and capitalization were high in EU.
- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Thedeen: Might have underestimated inflationary pressure; Will likely have to stick to its forecasts of another rate hike in April.
- German IFO Economists noted that the likelihood of German recession had fallen. Proportion of businesses who wanted to raise prices had fallen.
- FDIC confirmed First Citizens to acquire and assume deposits and loans of SVB.
Currencies/fixed income
- USD was relatively steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery. SVB acquisition aided risk sentiment and regional bank shares were higher on hopes for more support.
- EUR/USD at 1.0765 area.
- USD/JPY at 131.15.
- GBP/USD at 1.2260.
Economic data
- (FI) Finland Mar Consumer Confidence: -10.8 v -11.9 prior; Business Confidence: -12 v -6 prior.
- (SE) Sweden Feb Household Lending Y/Y: 2.8% v 3.2% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Feb Trade Balance (SEK): 6.9B v 8.5B prior.
- (ES) Spain Jan Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: +12.6% v -9.8% prior; Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: +2.9% v -8.8% prior.
- (TR) Turkey Mar Real Sector (Manufacturing) Confidence (Adj): 104.1 v 102.4 prior; Real Sector Confidence (unadj): 105.2 v 102.4 prior.
- (TR) Turkey Mar Capacity Utilization: 73.5% v 75.2% prior.
- (DE) Germany Mar IFO Business Climate: 93.3v 91.0e; Current Assessment: 95.4 v 94.1e; Expectations Survey: 91.2 v 88.3e.
- (EU) Euro Zone Feb M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.2%e.
- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 567.0B v 515.1B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 540.5B v 499.9B prior.
- (TW) Taiwan Feb Monitoring Indicator: 10 v 11 prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Feb Trade Balance (HKD): -45.4B v -30.0Be; Exports Y/Y: -8.8% v -28.0%e; Imports Y/Y: -4.1% v -23.0% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: 3.24% v 3.38% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.05x v 4.33x prior.
Looking ahead
- (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Mar Minutes.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 6-month and 12-month BuBills.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).
- 06:00 (UK) Mar CBI Retailing Reported Sales: -3e v +2 prior; Total Distribution Reported Sales: No est v -12 prior.
- 06:00 (IL) Israel Feb Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.3% prior; Unemployment Rate (including Covid Effect): No est v 4.7% prior.
- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.2B in 2025, 2026, 2031, 2032 and 2052 bonds.
- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON300M in 5.8% 2027 Bond.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Mar FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 84.5 prior.
- 07:00 (IS) Iceland to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.
- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.
- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Feb Current Account Balance: -$5.0Be v -$8.8B prior; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): $10.0Be v $6.9B prior.
- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Feb Trade Balance: +$1.1Be v -$4.1B prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).
- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.0-6.6B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- 09:40 (NL) Elderson (Netherlands).
- 09:45 (UK) BOE Gilt sale operation.
- 10:00 (PT) ECB's Centeno (Portugal) at OMFIF Event.
- 10:30 (US) Mar Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity: -10.0e v -13.5 prior.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Notes.
- 13:00 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey at LSE.
- 17:00 (US) Fed's Jefferson.
- 20:30 (AU) Australia Feb Retail Sales M/M: 0.1%e v 1.9% prior.
- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Retail Sales Y/Y: No est v 6.7% prior (Dec).
- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Department Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 10.3% prior (Dec); Discount Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 8.4% prior (Dec).
- 22:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW1.1T in 20-year Bonds.
- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank (BOT) to sell THB60B in 3-month bills.
- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 40-year JGB Bonds.
- 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.
- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.
- 23:30 (TW) Taiwan to sell TWD in Certificate of Deposits (NCD).
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.