Asia market update: Equity gains seen after positive session on Wall St; USD declines amid eased safe haven demand; Bank rescues have calmed markets?
General trend
- Banks trade mixed ahead of the weekend.
- First Republic Bank [US bank] declines in afterhours trading.
- Less UST volatility seen thus far.
- FedEx and US Steel rise after issuing financial figures.
- Japan govt, BOJ and FSA to hold talks on SVB Financial as part of regular market meeting later today - Nikkei.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 6,978.
- (AU) Westpac: Expects RBA to leave rates unchanged at Apr meeting, cuts terminal rate forecast to 3.85% (prior 4.10%).
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Conway to comment on inflation on Mar 23rd (Thurs).
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): All domestic banks are operating above minimum regulatory requirements.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +1.2% at 19,439.
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.6% at 3,245.
- (CN) Various information providers [including Wind] resume China bond quotes from brokers – US financial press.
- (HK) US regulators said to visit Hong Kong for fresh round of audit inspections - financial press.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: Economy requires more fiscal and monetary policy support
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9052 v 6.9149 prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.8% at 27,232.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: No decision yet on bilateral FX swap arrangements with South Korea.
- (JP) Japan Trade Min Nishimura: Has not decided to assign White Nation status to South Korea; export controls for South Korea are still in place.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Can't say how far negative rates can go in theory; believes there is still space to go lower beyond -0.1% [current IOER].
South Korea
- Kospi opens +1.1% at 2,403.
- (KR) South Korea sells 50-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.350% v 3.440% prior.
Other Asia
- (SG) Singapore Feb Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: -8.0% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -15.6% v -15.8%e.
North America
- (US) Fed releases factors affecting reserve balances (H.4.1): Discount window borrowing rises to all time high $152.9B v $4.6B w/w; Banks borrowed $11.9B from new BTFP facility.
- First Republic Bank [FRC]: Statement: $30B influx of uninsured deposits reinforces Confidence in First Republic Bank; Suspends dividend.
- Charles Schwab [SCHW]: Clients said to remove $8.8B from prime money market funds in 3 days - US financial press.
- (US) US Treasury: Expects automated auction processing system to reopen to submitters at 8:00 AM ET on Friday [Mar 17th].
- (US) S&P affirms US sovereign rating at AA+; Outlook Stable.
Europe
- (EU) ECB raises key rates by 50bps; as expected; Says uncertainties reinforce stance that future decisions to stay data-dependent; Omits any guidance on future rate moves; Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long.
- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: If the baseline persists once the uncertainty reduces, we know we will have a lot more ground to cover; 3-4 of ECB members did not support today's decision requiring more time to monitor the situation - Q&A.
- (EU) Reportedly ECB debate today was between 50bps hike or leaving rates unchanged; Members agreed to go ahead with 50bps hike after SNB gave Credit Suisse a lifeline; There was no discussion of a 25bps hike - press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.1%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng +1.8%; Shanghai Composite +1.3% ; Kospi +0.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.7%.
- EUR 1.0649-1.0606 ; JPY 133.76-133.02 ; AUD 0.6715-0.6646 ;NZD 0.6243-0.6177.
- Gold +0.6% at $1,934/oz; Crude Oil +0.9% at $68.97/brl; Copper +1.2% at $3.9190/lb.
