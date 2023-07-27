Markets
Investors soft landing expectations were dealt a NY session late-inning blow and were likely caught off guard when US stocks suddenly started to decline, despite a trifecta of positve economic indicators such as Q2 solid GDP, low jobless claims, and robust earnings from major tech companies like META.
And while US yields rose, negatively for stocks on the hawkish inference from the stronger-than-expected macro, the bulk of reversal is likely due to concerns about the Bank of Japan's possible hawkish pivot and its potential impact on cross-border repatriation flows on a stronger yen.
Despite some policy relief from FOMC/ECB meetings, the selling trend continued into the Asia open.
The FOMC and ECB delivered 25bps rate hikes over the past 24 hrs without presenting any significant surprises to the markets. Additionally, Fed chair Powell's comments Wednesday afternoon indicated that the Fed staff no longer expects a recession -- likely further reinforcing the soft-landing outcome that equity markets have increasingly priced in lately. All of this suggests after the Bank of Japan house cleaning activities have finished; investors will likely return to the "risk on" narrative
Forex
The situation in the euro area is highly uncertain. Monetary tightening is being effectively transmitted through the banking system, which is the primary channel for transmission in this region. There are indications that tightening financial conditions is beginning to harm economic activity. All of which leaves the ECB in a much trickier spot than the Fed.
It seems that the ECB has left the possibility of a rate hike in September open. However, a comment made by President Lagarde suggests that a pause in hikes may be more probable. This comment caused the EURO to decline significantly overnight.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD whipsaws around 0.6700 on mixed Australian data
AUD/USD dropped below 0.6700 in a knee-jerk reaction to the mixed Australian Retail Sales and Producer Price Index data, before regaining the latter amid a minor pullback in the US Dollar in Friday's mid-Asian trading. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY holds steady below 139.50 ahead of BoJ decision
USD/JPY is holding steady below 139.50, stalling its rebound from weekly lows, as investors gather nerves ahead of the BoJ policy announcements. Speculations of a tweak in the BoJ's YCC policy lifted the JPY in the overnight trades.
Gold eyes first weekly loss in four near $1,950 as Fed inflation looms
Gold price steadies around the mid-$1,900s amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily slump in two months the previous day. The XAU/USD portrays the market’s consolidation ahead of the top-tier US data.
Cardano price could stay above $0.30 as long as investors maintain this sentiment
Cardano price has managed to prevent a catastrophic drawdown despite the recent decline in its market value. As the altcoin continues to rely on broader market cues for recovery, it might have to look toward its investors to ensure that until the price bounces back, ADA does not fall into the abyss of losses.
BoJ Preview – Will new inflation data finally force a policy change?
The Bank of Japan meets again on Friday this week to set the direction of monetary policy and provide its outlook for inflation. In June, as with many months before it, the BoJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1%.