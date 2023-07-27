Share:

Markets

Investors soft landing expectations were dealt a NY session late-inning blow and were likely caught off guard when US stocks suddenly started to decline, despite a trifecta of positve economic indicators such as Q2 solid GDP, low jobless claims, and robust earnings from major tech companies like META.

And while US yields rose, negatively for stocks on the hawkish inference from the stronger-than-expected macro, the bulk of reversal is likely due to concerns about the Bank of Japan's possible hawkish pivot and its potential impact on cross-border repatriation flows on a stronger yen.

Despite some policy relief from FOMC/ECB meetings, the selling trend continued into the Asia open.

The FOMC and ECB delivered 25bps rate hikes over the past 24 hrs without presenting any significant surprises to the markets. Additionally, Fed chair Powell's comments Wednesday afternoon indicated that the Fed staff no longer expects a recession -- likely further reinforcing the soft-landing outcome that equity markets have increasingly priced in lately. All of this suggests after the Bank of Japan house cleaning activities have finished; investors will likely return to the "risk on" narrative

Forex

The situation in the euro area is highly uncertain. Monetary tightening is being effectively transmitted through the banking system, which is the primary channel for transmission in this region. There are indications that tightening financial conditions is beginning to harm economic activity. All of which leaves the ECB in a much trickier spot than the Fed.

It seems that the ECB has left the possibility of a rate hike in September open. However, a comment made by President Lagarde suggests that a pause in hikes may be more probable. This comment caused the EURO to decline significantly overnight.