-
We expect the Bank of England (BoE) to hike the Bank Rate by 25bp on 3 August.
-
We expect a peak in the Bank Rate of 5.50% with risks tilted to the upside. We see current market pricing of a peak in policy rates of 5.90% as too aggressive.
-
EUR/GBP is set to move modestly higher on announcement. We do not expect the press conference to offer much further guidance than the written material.
BoE call. We expect the Bank of England (BoE) to hike the Bank Rate (key policy rate) by 25bp on 3 August, bringing it to 5.25%. Markets are currently pricing around 33bp for the meeting next week. While the latest UK economic data releases, in our view, support a return to a smaller increment hike pace of 25bp on Thursday, we acknowledge that the probability of a larger 50bp hike remains considerable given the evidence of (still) strong underlying inflationary pressures in the service sector and wage growth developments.
Since the last monetary policy decision in June, there have been limited new UK economic data releases. Likewise we have received little guidance from the MPC with speakers rigorously repeating official guidance from the latest meeting. The latest labour market report delivered a mixed bag of news. Single month unemployment increased to 4.3%, inactivity decreased and unfilled vacancies continued to decline indicating some rising slack in the labour market. However, wage growth remains elevated with wage growth excl. bonuses showing no clear signs of slowing. Large public sector wage agreements announced by the government at the beginning of July of pay rises between 5-7% also pose as further upward pressure on wage growth and hence possible second round effects.
On the other hand, CPI for June came in lower than expected for the first time since January with a broad easing in both the core and headline measure. While the BoE in the minutes of the June meeting projected service inflation to remain "broadly unchanged in the near-term", service inflation declined to 7.2% y/y (down from 7.4% in June). Likewise, PMIs for July surprised to the downside and pointed to growth weakening further in the months ahead. The composite index remained in slightly expansionary territory at 50.7, whereas manufacturing continued to weaken further at 45.0. Momentum in the service sector continues to fade in line with the past two months releases with July at 51.5.
We maintain our call for a 25bp hike in September and see the Bank Rate peaking at 5.50%. This is less than market pricing, which remains above our call despite having decreased the past month to a peak rate of 5.90% in February 2024. Based on MPC member Ramsdens recent comments, an increase in the size of the gilt reduction program is likely from the current GBP 80bn the past 12 months. We expect no rate cuts until 2024.
FX. In our base case of a 25bp hike, we expect EUR/GBP to move slightly higher and volatility to be high. We anticipate Governor Bailey to reiterate the BoE's data dependent approach at the press conference, essentially kicking the can down the road. Overall, we expect the BoE to highlight the continued tight labour market and keep the door open for further tightening. On balance, we continue to see relative rates as a positive for EUR/GBP, which is one of several reasons behind our fundamental predisposition of buying EUR/GBP dips.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.1000 as Lagarde signals pause
EUR/USD is under heavy selling pressure near 1.1000 in the American session. The pair is undermined by ECB President Lagarde's dovish comments, hinting at a probable rate hike pause in September. The strong US data-led Dollar resurgence intensifies the pair's sell-off.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.2800 after strong US data powers Dollar
GBP/USD is falling further toward 1.2800 in early American trading. The US Dollar rebound is gathering momentum after the US preliminary Q2 GDP expanded at an annualized rate of 2.4% vs. +1.8% expected. Other US economic data also bettered expectations.
Gold price extends the fall below $1,950 after upbeat US GDP data
Gold price is accelerating its decline below $1,950 after the US advance annualized Q2 GDP beat estimates with 2.4% and revived hawkish Fed bets, triggering a fresh uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Gold price also cheers dovish ECB rate hike.
Meta's Zuckerberg reaffirms commitment to metaverse, AI; Worldcoin struggles
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta has not given up on the metaverse despite the firm’s pivot to AI in the past few months. The metaverse vision and AI investments are the top two priorities for Zuckerberg, according to the recent earnings call.
PLTR advances in Thursday premarket as NASDAQ 100 futures pump
Palantir stock benefits from neutral Fed meeting. Fed Chair Powell says economy unlikely to crash this year. Meta Platforms has lifted other tech stocks with its earnings beat.