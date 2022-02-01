The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates this week in order to counter the wage-price spiral. In December the BoE acted decisively in order to prevent wages running higher to meet the rising cost of living expenses. Whereas most central banks consider that inflation is transitory it is a wage-price spiral that could ‘bake in’ in inflation into our economy. It was a risk before the meeting and here is what I wrote after the BoE’s decision:
The rise in wages this week will have been a pressing concern to the central bank and may have prompted them to pull the trigger to contain wage growth. Bank staff continue to estimate that underlying earnings growth has remained above pre-pandemic rates, and the Committee continues to see upside risks around projection for pay in the November report.
What is the wage-price spiral?
It is simply inflation that is driven by wages. Higher wages lead to higher prices. This in turn leads to more higher wages which lead to even more higher prices. The wage-price spiral is a constant chase higher. The end result is that you have inflation in a big way. You see that this kind of inflation has nothing to do with supply chain issues. Yes, a supply chain issue may have started off the inflation. However, inflation can then just be driven by wages. When you add into this mix high energy prices you can see that inflation is a genuine fear for central bankers.
Goldman Sachs says the BoE will now ‘get serious’ on inflation
It is the concerns outlined above that have Goldman Sachs upgrade their projections for the BoE this week. Goldman Sachs expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates three times this year. This would be the quickest interest rate hike move in 25 years. However, the BoE know that they will be the first defence in the battle against inflation. Hiking interest rates is the only weapon against rising inflation.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1250 on Fed dovishness, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been pushing higher above 1.1250 amid the upbeat mood, underpinned by dovish comments from Fed officials. Expectations of looser US monetary policy and better than expected Germa jobs figures boost the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD surges to 1.35, shrugs off Boris' travails
GBP/USD has been advancing toward 1.35, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
DOGE to jump to $0.16
Dogecoin price action resembles Ripple and its lack of volatility. Despite this, investors can expect DOGE to see a minor run-up over the course of this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium
The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth.