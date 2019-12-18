- BOE expected to hold rates steady in year-end meeting.
- Brexit turmoil hits pound despite Tory victory.
- Vote to maintain the official rate was 7-2 at the November MPC.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England will issue its interest rate decision at noon GMT, 7:00 EST on Thursday December 19th.
Forecast
The MPC is forecast to keep the official bank rate at 0.75% where it has been since August 2018. The vote is predicted to be 7-2 in favor of no change with two members, Michael Saunders and Jonathon Haskel, expected to vote for lower rates.
UK and Brexit, again
Rising concerns of economic and market turmoil around Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s EU exit plans have boosted the chances of a rate cut by the end of next year.
While no move is expected at this week’s meeting money markets in the UK have sharply increased the odds of a reduction to 76% on Wednesday from 30% last Friday.
The overwhelming Tory victory which gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson the largest majority in Commons since 1987 was initially rewarded by the currency and equity markets pleased with the end of indecision about Britain’s future and hopes for a smooth departure from the EU. But Mr. Johnson's insistence that the exit be complete by the end of next year despite the myriad unattended details has frightened financial markets.
Sterling vaulted more than three figures as the election returns came in last Thursday, reaching 1.3515 against the US dollar, its highest in 18 months and settling at 1.3340.
It has since fallen to 1.3075 (11:33 EST) below where it was on the eve of the December 12th election.
The BOE and its Governor Mark Carney have said repeatedly that the bank would support the economy in the event of Brexit related difficulties and while the newly swirling uncertainty has not as yet damaged the economy, the potential is evident.
Conclusion
The market relief from the election has proved to be ephemeral. It is too soon to form a clear view of the exit negotiations and Parliament has not even approved the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal. Expect the BOE to be cautious and non-committal about the extent and depth of the potential economic damage, but every warning and hint of danger will weigh on the sterling.
