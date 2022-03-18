Sterling fell against its peers after Thursday’s Bank of England announcement was much more dovish than the market had anticipated.

Interest rates were raised by 25 basis points to 0.75%, as expected, the third hike in as many meetings. The vote on interest rates was not unanimous.

While eight of the nine MPC members were in support of a quarter of a percentage point move, Jon Cunliffe was a surprise dissenter in favor of no change. We had also expected at least one or two committee members to vote in favor of a 50 basis point hike, particularly after four had done so in February.

According to Cunliffe ‘the very material negative impacts of higher commodity prices on real household incomes and activity’ justified his dissenting vote.

We think that even more significant was the toning down of the language on interest rates in the bank’s statement. In its statement, the BoE noted that further tightening in policy ‘might be appropriate’, a downgrade on its February communications when it stated that it was ‘likely to be appropriate’.

The bank revised upwards its near-term assessment of UK inflation. The MPC now expects inflation to reach 8% in the second quarter, and possibly higher later in the year, although this is expected to suppress economic activity during the remainder of the year.

The minutes are also much more dovish on long-term inflation than we had anticipated, noting ‘further out, inflation was expected to fall back materially and possibly to a greater extent than had been expected in February.’

Overall, a dovish message that suggests policymakers are growing increasingly concerned about the impact of rising prices on consumer demand, particularly higher commodity prices that are out of the bank’s control.

This makes it difficult to see how the BoE raises rates as swiftly as the market is currently pricing in, which presents a bit of downside risk to sterling.