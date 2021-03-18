Like the Fed yesterday, the Bank of England today opted to keep interest rates unchanged, as it took a dovish approach in its latest monetary policy meeting.
Similar to the Federal Reserve, the BOE is also targeting a 2% rate of inflation before making any policy adjustments.
In a statement, the MPC stated that, “The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably”.
When asked whether they could be an earlier shift in its stance, they added that, “It continues to depend on the evolution of the pandemic, measures taken to protect public health, and how households, businesses and financial markets respond to these developments”.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.25% on the news.
U.S. initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly rise
After seeming to have taken a turn for the better, data released today showed that the U.S. jobs market is out of the woods yet.
Weekly Initial Jobless Claims figures showed that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose in the latest report.
The data released by the Labor Department reported that claims increased by 45,000 to 770,000 for the week which ended March 13th.
Claims which totalled 725,000 in the week prior, were expected to drop by 25,000 this week to 700,000 applications.
This comes as despite the recent $1.9 trillion stimulus bill which was signed by President Biden.
The S&P 500 was trading 0.52% lower on the news.
Oil prices slip further
Oil prices once again fell on Thursday, as the tide seems to have truly shifted, after five consecutive days of declines.
Price of WTI Crude fell to an intraday low of $59.63, after trading at a session high of $64.80.
The decline which saw prices drop by close to 8%, marked the biggest one day drop since September last year.
Oil prices were recently overbought, and with Europe experiencing vaccination issues, the expected increase in demand for energies may be lower than expected as we leave winter.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as US yields surge
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.19 reversing its post-FOMC rise towards 1.20 as US ten-year yields hit new highs above 1.75%. Europe is struggling with vaccine distribution. Investors are still digesting the Fed's dovish statement, yet one that accepts higher long-term borrowing costs.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows around $1720 as yields surge
Spot gold prices have unwound Wednesday’s post-FOMC gains to slip back into the low $1720s. Surging US yields have driven the drop, as markets bet on a strong US economy and higher inflation.
Crypto bull cycle awaits Bitcoin's imminent upswing beyond $62,000
Bitcoin faces stubborn resistance between $59,000 and $60,000, but the uptrend remains strong based on technical. Ethereum could freefall back to $1,700, support highlighted by the 100 SMA and 200 SMA.
AstraZeneca vaccine set to be given the go ahead from EMA-SVD
AstraZeneca's (AZN) covid 19 vaccine is set to be given the go-ahead for use in the EU according to Svenska Dagbladet, citing sources. The European Medicines Agency is due to hold a press conference on its decision imminently.