It looks like another Central Bank landmine lying in wait as a solid beat on UK inflation lowers the bar for aggressive Bank of England hikes as we advance. While inflation and wage growth surprises may reflect factors unlikely to be repeated this year, we don't think they can be ignored.

How inflation persistence works directly correlates with the wage indexation process leading to the surprise inflation upside. And policy-induced wage increases will impact demand and prices from here. And once again, it is also a reflection of inflation feeding into wage growth.

We think the BoE has much further to go than other central banks. Still, if the BoE does not remain vigilant and falls behind the curve and real yields were to slip, it could be very negative for the Pound, so today's BoE outcome and guidance will allow FX traders to gauge how close we are to the tipping point for Cable.