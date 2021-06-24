- Summary of sentiment & headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- Fundamental and technical review in GBPUSD (2:20).
- What to expect from the Bank of England today? (3:21).
- Planning for today's Fed speeches (9:18).
- COVID vaccine update after CDC comment on mRNA jabs(13:05).
- Biden inches closer to an infrastructure deal (14:13).
- German IFO, US Q1 Final GDP, Jobless & Durable Goods (15:21).
