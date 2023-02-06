Share:

The Bank of China is a Chinese majority state-owned commercial bank with its headquarters in Beijing. It was established in 1912 with the aim of serving China with Chinese currency. Now the Bank of China has grown to be the fourth-largest bank in the world. So, with China exiting its Covid Zero policy being cited as a major driver for global growth by the IMF for this year, does this make the Bank of China well-placed to benefit from a return to economic activity?

Over the last 15 years, the Bank of China has risen 73% of the time between February 4 and April 14 with an average return of 6.45%. Will we see gains again this year?

Major Trade Risks: The major trade risk here is that this seasonal bias around events does not play out again this year.

Learn more about HYCM