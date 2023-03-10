Going into the meeting STIR markets and economists were united in seeing no change from the meeting in terms of rates. The BoC had also stated in its previous meeting that it was moving to an ‘on hold’ stance. This was the case with rates staying at 4.50%. However, the meeting was always going to be first and foremost about the forward guidance and that was where the dovish hint came from. Remember, often in central bank language the omission or addition of a single word can signal a dovish or hawkish tilt.
A dovish signal
This is the language change that the BoC made by dropping the statement that the economy remained in excess demand. In January the BoC said 'With persistent excess demand putting continued upward pressure on many prices, Governing Council decided to increase the policy interest rate'. On March 8 the BoC dropped that expression about ‘persistent excess demand’ putting pressure on prices. This takes the pressure off the BoC.
What to look for going forward
Canadian jobs data will be important as the BoC noted that the labour market remains very tight. In the central bank's policy-setting high employment means inflation pressure. Inflation, of course, will be important. The headline inflation continues to move lower step by step from last summer’s peak.
The core was also lower for January at 5% down from 5.4% in December.
As long as this trend continues, the BoC will be able to maintain its ‘wait and see’ stance.
The key tradable opportunities, therefore, will come from any out-of-consensus prints in either employment data or inflation data in the coming days before the next BoC meeting. The CAD at an index level remains within a 3-month range. Read the full BoC statement here.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is treading water just below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the European open. The pair is defending minor gains amid a rebound in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment sours ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and ECB Chief Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1950 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.1950 area in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the real GDP grew by 0.3% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 0.1%. On a negative note, Industrial and Manufacturing Production contracted.
Gold rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered a break above the consolidation formed in a $2 range in the Asian session. On a broader note, the precious metal is inside the woods as $1,825-1,836 range consolidation is still intact ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Could Voyager’s selling spree drive Ethereum price further into the ground?
Bankrupt crypto lender platform Voyager has reportedly offloaded $350 million worth of assets over the last six weeks. The company still has $151 million in ETH and roughly $50 million in Shiba Inu Coin, which could hit the exchanges, triggering another sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Fed Chair Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report.