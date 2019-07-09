The Bank of Canada is expected to leave the overnight interest rate at 1.75%

Strong domestic data offsets global trade and growth concerns

Canadian dollar has gained about 4% this year

The Bank of Canada is expected to leave its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday as the economy seems unaffected by signs of a global slowdown.

From July 2017 to October 2018 the bank Governor Stephen Poloz raised rates five times bringing the base from 0.5% to 1.75%. After the April meeting the bank said that it was halting its rate increases due to the increase in trade tensions and a slowdown in the domestic economy. Many analysts are now anticipating no rate increases in the next 12 months.

Since that policy change the Canadian economy has improved substantially. The economy has averaged 44,000 new jobs for the three months to June far more than the 9,000 monthly consensus estimate. The unemployment rate has fallen from 5.8% in March to 5.4% in May and 5.5% in June.

Business confidence has also rebounded with the Ivey purchasing managers’ index moving from 48.9 in February to 61.8 in May though dropping to 53.7 in June. Growth is expected to be at 2.5% annualized in the second quarter.

Inflation has recently returned to the bank’s 2% target with the core annual rate registering 2.1% in May and the headline at 2.4%.

One of the BoC’s chief concerns will be the Canadian Dollar. The anticipated 0.25% rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the end of this month will continue the strong run of the loonie against its southern neighbor.

This year it has gained about 4% making it the world’s best performing currency largely because the Canadian central bank is one of the few not at least entertaining the idea of cutting rates.

It is unusual for the bank to mention currencies in its rate statement. The last time was in October 2017.

If the Federal Reserve at the June meeting or thereafter moves to a more accommodative policy that would push the loonie even higher against the US currency making Canadian exports to its largest trading partner more expensive and potentially damaging the economy. Such a policy change in the US would raise the pressure on the Bank of Canada to join the rate party.