The Bank of Canada has developed a more optimistic outlook regarding its economic outlook. Heading into the latest meeting there were rumours of a very small rate cut mooted by market participants. However, these rumours were off the mark and rates were not only kept unchanged at 0.25% but the Bank of Canada updated growth forecasts.
Growth forecast revised
The end of 2021 growth was last seen at +4.6% vs +3.8% previously and Inflation was revised up as well to +1.5% vs +1.3%. The higher oil prices have also been helping the Canadian oil export economy and the latest OPEC decision means that oil should remain supported in the near term. Canada’s balance of international payments dropped for Q4 2020, but the way the data was calculated was impacted by COVID-19 as Statistics Canada mention on their site. GDP m/m was as expected at 0.1% vs 0.1% expected. New building permits came in very strong rising to 8.2%. The majority of these gains were for a single-family home.
Canada’s inflation in focus
Inflation is a little strange out of Canada too. In last month’s CPI report Statistics Canada changed the way they calculated CPI (inflation). They then had a further tweak of these changes and upgraded the inflation readings:
-
CPI common unchanged at 1.3%.
-
Trim 2.0% vs 1.8% reported last week (and 1.6% exp).
-
Median 2.0% vs 1.4% reported last week (and 1.8% exp).
The bottom line is the picture about CPI is hazy in Canada right now and the next reading is March 17. Watch out for any further explanation on inflation this week.
Macklem was concerned about CAD strength, but not about inflation
In the last press conference, Governor Macklem was concerned about the rise in strength of the CAD. So, that will be an area to watch. When Macklem spoke on February 23 he brushed aside the rising housing market, downplayed the methodological change to the CPI data, and anticipates strong growth through H2 and into 2022.
Risks
There is a risk that the BoC gives a more optimistic outlook and that strengthens the CAD out of the meeting. Economists expect no change in rates this year or next. The next move is tapering of bond purchases for the BoC. Will they give any hints about that this week? EURCAD short could be a good expression of benefiting from that weakness, but the ECB is meeting this week too, so one for a hit and run.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as US yields pare gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, up from the 2021 lows as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.