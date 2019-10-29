Bank of Canada Preview: Standing out with cautious optimism may send the loonie higher

The BOC is set to leave interest rates unchanged and signal no cuts later on.

BOC Governor Stephen Poloz may refrain from any commitment, hours ahead of the Fed.

USD/CAD has room to fall, perhaps not instantly, but perhaps later on.

Canadians are naturally calm – and economically, they have good reasons for being so. The Bank of Canada is set to leave interest rates unchanged and stand out from other central banks – especially from the US Federal Reserve, which is set to cut rates several hours later.

Reasons to be optimistic

The most recent significant economic indicator comes from the consumer. While August's retail sales dropped by 0.1%, they came on top of an upwards-revised rise of 0.6%.

Canada enjoyed a blockbuster jobs report in September, gaining 53,700 jobs. The surprising considerable jump in hiring is not news anymore – Canada's labor market reports have been outstanding during most months this year. The Unemployment Rate has dropped to 5.5% despite an increase in the participation rate. Moreover, wage growth has also accelerated in recent months.

The BOC focuses on inflation, and it can be satisfied on this front as well. The various measures of the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) have been solid of late. Common CPI rose to 1.9% in September, Trimmed CPI stood at 2.1%, and the Median CPI advanced to 2.2%.

At other times, the central bank would have raised rates to stay ahead of a potential rise in prices.

As these are not normal times, the Ottawa-based institution will stay on hold. However, it is expected to remain optimistic and maintain its neutral bias – saying that monetary policy is appropriate and refraining from hinting what the next moves should be.

Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada, will hold a press conference after the rate announcement and will likely be asked about the BOC's next moves. He is set to stick to the mantra that central banks are "data-dependent."

Why worry?

Central banks do not only make plans in the void. The global economy is slowing down and central banks all over the world are either loosening monetary policy or laying the ground for doing so. No less than 75% of Canadian exports go to the US and the BOC is watching the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has cut interest rates in its latest two decisions – and is on course to slash them again – as soon as hours after the Canadian central bank publishes its decision. In this environment, merely leaving rates and the bias unchanged already helps the loonie stand out.

And the BOC also has genuine reasons to worry. Oil prices have been hobbled by falling global demand. Poloz and his colleagues are undoubtedly eyeing prices. Moreover, Canada's housing issues are far from over. The bank may express concern about the instability in prices.

USD/CAD reaction

Assuming the BOC does not rock the boat, the Canadian dollar has room to rise – and USD/CAD to fall. The market reaction may be muted at first, as investors will await Poloz's press conference. They may only move the dial ever so slowly, awaiting the decision by the Fed. Nevertheless, as mentioned earlier, just refraining from dovishness is already equivalent to being hawkish these days.

In case the BOC surprises by opening the door to rate cuts, the C$ is set to fall. The bank may cite global weakness and the pressure on oil prices. The chances are low.

The probability is even lower for the BOC to hint that it intends to raise interest rates. The bank removed its hawkish bias early in the year and is unlikely to do an about-turn.

Conclusion

The Bank of Canada is set to leave interest rates unchanged amid an upbeat labor market and satisfactory inflation. However, it is unlikely to change its neutral bias due to uncertainty and other central banks' policies. The proximity to the Fed's rate cut implies that USD/CAD may fall in response.