The BoC held rates at 0.25% but the surprise this month was that the central bank was a little more neutral than many market participants were expecting. Yes, they cut asset purchases from $3 bln to $2 bln and they still see lifting rates around 2022. The adjustment was expected and due to the ‘continued progress towards recovery and the Bank’s increased confidence in the strength of the Canadian economic outlook’.The last BoC meeting had been a holding meeting after the hawkish surprise they gave in April. This was far more neutral in tone.
Inflation
In a word they, like the Fed, see it as transitory. This seems correct as globalization and automation should/will keep inflationary pressures contained. However, there is a general risk here that inflation can get out of control in the short term. The fear of inflation is enough to drive inflation. If a consumer fears that the purchase they are going to make is only going to be more expensive in one month’s time, then why delay future purchases? The BoC tipped the hat to this by saying that ‘the factors pushing up inflation are transitory, but their persistence and magnitude are uncertain and will be monitored closely.
Growth
The BoC expects growth of around 6% in 2021 (lower than previously forecast), 4–1/2% in 2022 (revised higher), and 3¼% in 2023. Consumption is expected to lead the domestic recovery and International demand to underpin an exports recovery.
COVID-19
The broad view was one of vaccine confidence with a touch of uncertainty concerning the delta variant and spreading where vaccination rates were low, However, Canada has vaccinated around 46% of their population.
The takeaway
Nothing much to note aside from the fact that the CAD may retrace a little against stronger currencies like the NZD after the RBNZ’s hawkish shift last week.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips under 1.18 as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, extending its gains as worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain weigh on the market mood.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 on greenback strength
Gold holds lower ground while heading towards $1800 in early Europe. Gold's latest pullback could be traced to risk-aversion amid covid woes in Asia-Pacific. Also, putting a safe-haven bid under the dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.