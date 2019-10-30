The Bank of Canada (BOC) today left overnight interest rates unchanged at 1.75%, as expected. However, the market was more concerned as to if the BOC was planning on changing their guidance. Although they said policy was appropriate and made no mention of any kind of future cuts, they lowered their 2020 growth outlook to 1.7% from 1.9% and their 2021 growth outlook to 1.8% from 2.0%. The BOC cited weaker global growth, foreign demand and lower government spending as reasons for lowering their growth outlook. Note that Canada is still one of the few major powers that have not begun easing policy, even as the Fed continued cutting rates today by 25bps, to 1.75%.
Upon release of the BOC interest rate decision and the policy statement, USD/CAD shot up 100 pips from 1.3085 up to 1.3185, as seen on a 15-minute chart. The pair then consolidated until the release of the FOMC decision, and upon it’s release, moved as high as 1.3207.
On a daily chart, USD/CAD traded higher, back into the long-term triangle and out of the descending wedge pattern. Between yesterday and today, the pair has retraced 50% of its move from the highs on October 10th to the lows yesterday. There is also horizontal resistance at the 50% retracement level, near 1.3200. Above there, resistance comes in at the 61.8% retracement level of 1.3230.
On a 240-minute chart, there is room for USD/CAD to drop 100 pips back to 1.3100 before hitting support. If price closes near current prices, it will form a shooting star candle, an indication prices may reverse. Also note that RSI as moved into overbought conditions, another sign the pair my pullback. Below there, support comes across at yesterday’s lows of 1.3042. We can also see support on the daily at the lows from July 19th at 1.3016 and the psychological support at 1.3000.
It seems as if both the BOC and the FED are on a “data dependent” mode towards policy. Continue to watch for comments from both bank committees. Also, keep an eye on the USMCA. If the agreement gets ratified, that should be a positive for the Canadian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles well above 1.1100 post-Fed
The EUR/USD pair soared to 1.1150 following Fed's monetary policy decision, holding on to gains entering the Asian session. Powell generally optimistic, changed from acting to monitoring, hinting a pause in rate cuts.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 after the Fed decision, amid UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 after the Fed cut rates and as the UK Brexit Party may ease PM Johnson's path to victory in the December 12 elections.
USD/JPY spikes to 109 after FOMC cuts policy rate
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 109 after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% as expected.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.