Overnight rate steady at 1.75%, highest among major central banks.

Canadian dollar weakens on announcement though widely expected.

Economic outlook turns cloudy on domestic and global worries.

The Bank of Canada kept its base rate unchanged on Wednesday as had been broadly anticipated but noted that it expected weaker economic growth and expressed concerns about geopolitical tensions.

Though the Ottawa bank maintained its base interest rate at 1.75% for the 10th straight meeting, the accompanying statement acknowledged that the economy has faltered at the end of 2019 and that weaker data might be signaling a greater impact from the global slowdown.

The bank dropped an assertion that the current rate was appropriate that had been current since April.

“Data for Canada indicate that growth in the near term will be weaker, and the output gap wider, than the Bank projected in October…Some of the slowdown in growth in late 2019 was related to special factors that include strikes, poor weather, and inventory adjustments. The weaker data could also signal that global economic conditions have been affecting Canada’s economy to a greater extent than was predicted,” said the statement.

“In determining the future path for the Bank’s policy interest rate, Governing Council will be watching closely to see if the recent slowdown in growth is more persistent than forecast. In assessing incoming data, the Bank will be paying particular attention to developments in consumer spending, the housing market, and business investment.”

The unexpected economic temporizing threw the Canadian dollar into sharp decline. The USD/CAD rose almost a figure to a high of 1.3141 immediately after the announcement.

Prior to the 10:00 am EST policy statement the Canadian dollar had reached a high of 1.3036 against the US currency though some of those gains were lost after core CPI for December at 8:30 am EST came in softer than forecast at 1.7% and wholesale sales for November at -1.2% were much poorer than the flat prediction.

Canada’s economy had weathered the US-China trade dispute in reasonable shape though employment had become uneven in the last six months with three negative months and three positive. The average monthly job creation of 12,250 jobs from July to December was a far cry from the 41,250 average of the first half of the year.

The change of attitude in the bank’s economic forecast contained in the quarterly Monetary Policy Report released along with the rate decision, with growth now estimated at 0.3% in the fourth quarter and 1.3% in the first three months of 2020 and declining exports and business investment suggests that the bank may be concerned that the global slowdown may be inculcating itself into the domestic economy. Consumer confidence and spending have slipped.

“The Canadian economy has been resilient but indicators since the October Monetary Policy Report (MPR) have been mixed,” said the statement.

Reuters