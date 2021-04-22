The risk sentiment in the Asia session is holding up after Dow ended with gains of close to 1%. US yields have fallen 3-5bps across the curve with the yield on 30y at 2.23% 10y now at 1.53% and 5y at 0.78%. The US dollar has weakened overnight with Euro, Aussie, Sterling all up around 40 pips.
The Bank of Canada trimmed its weekly asset purchases and brought forward it's guidance on rate hikes. The Canadian Dollar appreciated post the policy. BoC became the first major G10 central bank to withdraw accommodation. It will be interesting to see how soon other major central banks follow suit.
The focus will be on the ECB monetary policy today. The ECB is likely to maintain a status-quo but a shift to a slightly more hawkish stance is possible given the improvement in Eurozone economic conditions and a vaccine program which is now on track to vaccinate 50% of the population by June. The ECB is likely to indicate that asset purchases would continue at the current pace until June. 1.1980 is now crucial support for the Euro. US weekly jobless claims also due today.
Indian assets are likely to underperform as more states have introduced more stringent restrictions to tackle the second wave. 14100-14200 is an extremely strong support zone for Nifty, a break of which could result in a move lower to 13650. Domestic bonds may rally tracking a drop in US yields and a fall in crude prices. We expect the 10y to trade a 6-6.20% range over the coming few sessions. The pressure from offshore unwinding continues.
The Rupee did trade implied spot of 75.50 in NDF. Recent Rupee underperformance has resulted in a sharp move higher in Cross/INR. We expect the Rupee to trade a 75.10-75.50 range intraday with a downside bias. We may see the central bank step in to contain volatility intraday. The pressure from offshore has caused the forward curve to invert. Near month forward yield is higher. Exporters are advised to book short tenor hedges as longer-term forwards are suppressed.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 75.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 74.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.50 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
