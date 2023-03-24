This week saw a calm slowly return to stock markets as severe banking contagion fears slowly faded. The Federal Reserve took charge of proceedings on Wednesday and reassured US investors that the US banking sector is stable. It hiked by 25bps, but kept the inflation battle going with Powell stating that he did not expect any rate cuts this year. The UK saw another surprise inflation print and this was met by the Bank of England maintaining its stance on tackling high inflation with a 25bps rate hike. This means that the Fed, BoE, and ECB are betting on banking blues fading into the background as they keep up their inflation fights.
Other key events from the past week
Bank crisis calm? Initial shock fades, Mar 20: Concerns over the first US bank failures in more than 10 years and Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS started to fade. However, watch for any fresh bank failure news to spark risk aversion.
US interest rate decision: UK budget, Mar 22: The Fed was expected to hike rates by 25 bps and it did, but the dot plot still showed the Fed expecting no rate cuts this year. The decision kept hiking options open for the Fed, but STIR markets now see only a 51% chance of another rate hike next month.
GBP: UK Rate Decision, Mar 23: The Bank of England responded to a surprise uptick in inflation this week by hiking by 25bps. However, the BoE also revised growth slightly higher for Q2 this year, so that will be welcome relief that growth is at least moving higher in the near term.
Key events for the coming week
Banks scrutiny: Risk factor, Mar 27: Although markets started to calm this week over banking contagion fears be aware that any further news of major banks in distress will worry markets and result in sudden stock falls.
Seasonal Insights: Is there still time to put Merck to work?
EUR & USD: Inflation focus, Mar 31: Eurozone inflation is expected to fall again to 7.8% from 8.5% from the headline and US Core PCE will both be released on Friday. However, will there be another shock in inflation pressure for the eurozone like we saw for the UK this week? Inflation remains a key focus.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.