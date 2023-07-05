Markets
US stocks are trading modestly lower on the back of weak May Factory Orders and as investors turn skittish ahead of Friday’s US Jobs report as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit an eight-month high Wednesday after the Fed minutes left the July and beyond rate hike doors wide open.
The Minutes of the June 13-14 FOMC meeting didn't provide new insights. However, presuming the upcoming employment and CPI reports continue the themes that bothered the non-voters and staff forecasters last month, we reckon the odds of a rate hike on July 26 have increased.
As we enter the typical July summer lull, it's likely not time to bring out the deck chairs just yet as the newfound exuberant stock pickers start drawing straws ahead of June Payrolls, which can potentially override the current rates narrative in either direction.
And focus this week is also shifting to the 2Q23 earnings season, which kicks off next week. As a reminder, the 1Q23 earnings season surprised positively, and markets rallied strongly. ). But the 2Q23 earnings season setup is no longer bracketed by a major tail risk around the Regional Banks crisis and a US debt ceiling debate, potentially creating a higher bar for outperformance.
Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower Wednesday on the back of a sharp decline in a China Services PMI business sentiment survey (still above 50, though) and a more modest decline in business sentiment in Hong Kong. And with US investors turning cautious against the risk of higher rates weighing on equities, especially if Friday's Jobs report bangs the rate hike gong, we could be in another mixed day at best in Asia.
Indeed persistent geopolitical tensions, ongoing concerns about US-China decoupling, domestic regulation, and China's internal growth challenges continue to support the pessimistic arguments about China's risk markets.
Forex
Given the current dismal state of both ends of the PMI survey data, it's hard not to think the Renminbi will continue to fall under pressure; however, with increased pushback from policymakers, this will likely be a choppy and slow grind lower rather than the sharp sell-off in the last few months. Plus, with US Treasury Secretary Yellen scheduled to visit China in the coming days, the focus for USCNY may turn from the data to the US-China relationship for the remainder of the week before June's money and credit and inflation data is released next week.
Oil
Oil prices are supposed to provide an economic function of balancing supply and demand, where macro data is the rudder. Unfortunately, that is not happening today due to heavy-handed intervention as OPEC and friends attempt to fix prices higher.
Oil is predictably finding price support due to voluntary supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, with the former extending its production cut of 1m b/d for August and the latter saying it would cut oil exports by 500k b/d in the same month.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
