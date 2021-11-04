Equity markets continue to make headway, with the FTSE 100 up 20 points in mid-morning trading, although some pre-BoE nerves persist.

Bank of England expected to shift policy away from pandemic settings.

Concerns over the pace of future rate increases.

Sainsbury’s falls 3% on cost pressure fears.

Bank of England day has arrived, with markets in solid form following the Fed tapering decision last night. Both decisions have been widely-trailed, but for today there is the possibility that the Bank of England will make more of a genuflection towards higher inflation than the Fed did yesterday, which would provide sterling with a lift over more than just the next 24 hours. Recent UK employment data shows a strong return to work from furlough, providing further evidence of tightness in some parts of the UK labor market. The time for emergency policy is certainly past, and markets understand that, but the key question is how fast the transition to something more like pre-Covid times will be.

Inflation loomed large over Sainsbury’s numbers today too, and with the shares down 3% it is clear that the market is worried the sector will come under greater pressure in the months to come. While the story of US earnings season has been about companies able to pass on higher costs and maintain, and indeed increase profit margins, supermarkets will find it harder to do this. Sainsbury’s growth of market share will be at the expense of margins, which helps explain why the shares continue to struggle in an overall rising market.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 36,133, down 34 points on last night’s record close.