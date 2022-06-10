In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Brent Oil is on a positive streak as it broke the 123.5 USD/bbl resistance for two days and today, it successfully tested it as a support.
EURUSD ends this week on a bearish note and new mid-term lows. Price managed to escape from the pennant and break crucial horizontal support on the 1.064.
USDCAD extends the bounce of the up trendline after it filled the drop coming from the H&S pattern.
GBPUSD ends this week fighting on a crucial horizontal support on the 1.247.
NZDUSD reverses on Friday and tests the mid-term down trendline.
CADJPY reverses after testing the highs from the 2014.
Gold moves rather sleepily, inside of a wedge pattern. Currently, breakout to the downside seems slightly more probable.
DAX breaks crucial horizontal support and the mid-term down trendline making a bad week even worse.
Selloff on Nasdaq accelerates after yesterday’s breakout of the 12500 supports.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD has failed to preserve its recovery momentum in the European morning and declined to the 1.0600 area after ECB policymaker Holzmann said the market reacted "very well" to ECB policy announcements. Investors await the May inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed
GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data.
Gold vulnerable amid firmer USD, key levels to watch
Gold Price is trading with size-able losses on the final trading day of the week, as investors seek refuge in the safe-haven US dollar amid persistent fears over rising inflation and a potential recession.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!