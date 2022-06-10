In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Brent Oil is on a positive streak as it broke the 123.5 USD/bbl resistance for two days and today, it successfully tested it as a support.

EURUSD ends this week on a bearish note and new mid-term lows. Price managed to escape from the pennant and break crucial horizontal support on the 1.064.

USDCAD extends the bounce of the up trendline after it filled the drop coming from the H&S pattern.

GBPUSD ends this week fighting on a crucial horizontal support on the 1.247.

NZDUSD reverses on Friday and tests the mid-term down trendline.

CADJPY reverses after testing the highs from the 2014.

Gold moves rather sleepily, inside of a wedge pattern. Currently, breakout to the downside seems slightly more probable.

DAX breaks crucial horizontal support and the mid-term down trendline making a bad week even worse.

Selloff on Nasdaq accelerates after yesterday’s breakout of the 12500 supports.