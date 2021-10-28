We head into Friday with the story the same as what we’ve grown accustomed to. Ultimately, bad news continues to be perceived as a positive for financial markets, in that it pressures the Fed into keeping with an accommodative track.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold poised to challenge October´s high at 1,813.80
The US published the preliminary estimate of its Q3 GDP, the country grew a measly 2% in the 3 months to September, missing the expected 2.7% and well below the previous 6.7%. XAU/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, could extend its advance to 1,834.00.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu flip each other for dominance in market capitalization
Dogecoin reclaimed its position as the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after being flipped by rival Shiba Inu a few times on October 28. DOGE has posted double-digit gains in the ongoing dog coin rally.
Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index September Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent Premium
Inflationary pressures in the US economy have not abated with the heat. Continuing supply-chain restrictions, labor shortages and commodity price increases are set to make the fall and winter as uncomfortable for consumers as the summer.