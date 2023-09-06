US rates rose for a third consecutive day, while US economic data continued to outperform other regions. All of this resulted in more broad demand for the US Dollar and more risk off flow in equities.
AUD/USD stays defensive near yearly low beneath 0.6400, Australia/China trade data, RBA’s Lowe eyed
AUD/USD grinds near the Year-To-Date (YTD) low, after fading the corrective bounce off the lowest level in 10 months to 0.6380 a few hours back. Upbeat Australia Q2 GDP seemed to have put a floor under the Aussie pair after initially refreshing yearly low.
EUR/USD retreats towards three-month low surrounding 1.0700 as Fed vs. ECB battle intensifies
EUR/USD bears stay in the driver’s seat despite late Wednesday’s corrective bounce, declining to 1.0720. The Euro pair reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in three months while bracing for the eighth consecutive weekly loss.
Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,950 as yields drive US Dollar higher
Gold portrays a corrective bounce from one-week low to $1,918, after declining in the last five consecutive days. In doing so, the bright metal seeks more clues to defend the latest downside despite being bearish amid firmer US Dollar and the United States Treasury bond yields, not to forget fears emanating from China.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A lot lies on whether these support levels hold
Bitcoin (BTC) price, just like Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) continues to move horizontally along crucial support levels. This is risky especially as momentum continues to fad and prices may start falling soon.
