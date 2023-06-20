Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900, struggling to gain any meaningful traction early Tuesday. The US Dollar builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low touched last Friday and edges higher for the third successive day ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the Bank of England (BoE) ahead of the UK’s inflation data. The recently mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed
Gold price fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and China, as well as the market’s inaction.
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash. Investors need to be careful while bidding at the current levels.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space. Further rate hikes in the likes of the UK, Norway and Switzerland can hold the strong dollar in check.