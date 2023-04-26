S&P 500 bears finally did a good job – FRC deposits situation, fresh manufacturing and consumer confidence worked magic. Bonds broadly agreed, and the risk-off day was characterized by precious metals resilience (cryptos did well yesterday – and are doing OK on the same banking theme today as well). Of course, any quick look at KRE or XLF shows that not even Fed tightening and balance sheet shrinking can turn around the dollar when faced with more action requirements to stabilize the still ongoing outflow of deposits.
The macro themes continue to be shrinking liquidity exacerbated by TGA situation, still declining LEIs, earnings and job market issues closer to the beginning than the ned (that‘s the case of labor), real estate respite to give, inverted yield curve and continued discrepancy between hawkish Fed pronouncements and markets betting considerably on rate cuts later this year.
Not even the better than expected MSFT earnings and GOOGL more or less in line with the significantly downgraded expectations managed to turn around stocks more than a little aftermarket. The bears continue having the medium term advantage as E gets scrutinized with P/E consequences.
It‘s great to keep receiving happy news from satisfied clients that did capitalize on all the behind the scenes work in taking on this bear market rally. Thank you for all the praise over email, on Twitter, on Telegram – and let me announce 7-day free trial valid for both premium publications to those simply mailing me first, and then deciding whether to join any premium services.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times – on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Combine with Telegram that never misses sending you notification whenever I tweet anything substantial, but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock.
So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open in a separate tab with notifications on so as to benefit from extra intraday calls.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
Crude Oil
Crude oil broke through the $77.50 support as I looked for it to do early Friday – quoting the relevant premium analysis „I‘m looking for dialing back of the recent optimism in precious metals and commodities, for oil at $77.50 ultimately not holding (check that next week) while copper breaks below $4“.
Copper
Copper chart is short-term concerning to the real asset bulls of course – again quoting premium analysis, this time yesterday‘s one „copper moved to my low $3.90s target already. There is great potential for more risk-off moves – moves the likes of which goid does withstand best (relatively speaking).“ Now, it‘s about either holding $3.78 or going to $3.72.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 13-month high, holds near 1.1050
EUR/USD has retreated toward 1.1050 after having touched its highest level since March 2022 near 1.1100 earlier in the day. As the US Dollar struggles to gather recovery momentum in the risk-positive environment, however, the pair looks to post strong daily losses.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.2500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.2500 area on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure despite the upbeat Durable Goods Orders data and boosts the pair. US stocks push higher on upbeat earnings figures.
Gold drops below $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined below $1,990 after having climbed to $2,010 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staging a rebound toward 1.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
MSFT jumps 8% as UK regulator blocks Activision deal
Microsoft (MSFT) stock has a second reason to advance higher on Wednesday as a UK regulator moved to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI).