March flash inflation to land at 2.7% y/y and return above the central bank’s target. Manufacturing PMI to bring a strong print in March. MinFin to announce quarterly bond supply and auction calendar. Zloty to remain under pressure.

Watch this week

March 31 | Inflation to return above central bank’s target in March

We expect flash inflation for March to land at 2.7% y/y, slightly below market expectations at 2.8% y/y. After bottoming out in February at 2.4% y/y due to the high base, we expect inflation to move towards 3% y/y and fluctuate within the upper bound of the central bank’s inflation target throughout the year. The increase of electricity prices as well as rising waste disposal costs remain the key inflation drivers. Furthermore, the base effect from oil prices will additionally push headline CPI up in Apr-May 2021. Despite increased price pressures, we do not expect the central bank to react and to adjust the monetary policy toolkit. In our view, National Bank of Poland will remain on hold until the end of Governor Glapinski’s term in mid-2022 and likely until the end of next year.

April 1 | Solid manufacturing PMI in March

Polish manufacturing PMI for March is expected to follow strong prints observed in Eurozone and Germany and continue to increase. Markets expect Polish PMI to land at 55.2 (up from 53.4 in the previous month). In Germany, flash manufacturing PMI landed at 66.6, which is the record-high level since data collection began in April 1996.

Last week’s highlights

Unemployment rate remained stable at 6.5% in February.

Budget surplus narrowed to PLN 876mn in February from PLN 6.6bn a month earlier.

Market developments

Bond market drivers | 10Y yield holds below 1.5%

Over the course of the week, the 10Y Polish yield moved in a narrow range between 1.45-1.5%, while the 10Y German Bund corrected to -0.36% by the end of the week. The spread over the 10Y Bund was broadly unchanged close to 180bp. Last week, MinFin sold papers worth PLN 6bn at a regular auction. According to MinFin, 58% of this year’s gross borrowing needs have already been covered. This week, MinFin will announce the quarterly bond supply and auction calendar, while NBP will present the schedule of their market operations. Separately, the development bank BGK will offer bonds worth at least PLN 1bn at the auction on March, 31. So far this year BGK issued papers worth PLN 5.9bn targeted at financing the COVID-19 fiscal response, while the total issuance should reach PLN 33.2bn in 2021.

FX market drivers | Zloty the weakest since 1Q04

Strengthening of the US dollar coupled with local factors, including the central bank’s commitment to loose monetary policy, rising inflationary pressures as well as deteriorating pandemic situation and unresolved issue of FX mortgages continue to weigh on the zloty. On Monday, zloty depreciated sharply and EURPLN moved above 4.66, that is the weakest level since 1Q04. Given recent weakening bias of the zloty and persisting negative factors, we revised our exchange rate forecast and expect the EURPLN to remain above 4.60 until the end of the year. This week, PLN will likely remain under negative pressure from the US dollar, that will likely benefit from local macro releases. Overall, the question will be to what extent the loosening of COVID-19 related restrictions and the outlook for the arrival of USD 1400 checks will be mirrored in the data. While March ISM Index should show a very strong performance, the extent of the reaction of the labor market is more uncertain. The Labor Market Report will be released on Good Friday, so trading could be muted.

