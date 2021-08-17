Stock markets are back in the red on Tuesday, continuing to give back some of the gains from the last couple of weeks.

There has been no shortage of optimism in the markets recently as they've slowly but surely hit new record highs. I don't think much has fundamentally changed, rather we're just seeing a little profit taking during a relatively quiet period.

There is still concern about the spread of delta, particularly in China, where a tech crackdown once again hit shares overnight. But European and US markets have overlooked these issues to a great extent in recent weeks so I don't think it's having much of an impact now.

We're essentially in a bit of a holding period ahead of Jackson Hole later in the month. While there is a fair amount of data releases this week, some of which may carry a little more weight than others, it's all about the Fed in these markets at the minute and that's unlikely to change unless the delta situation gets dramatically worse.

We'll hear from Jerome Powell today as he speaks at an online town hall event. While his comments will no doubt be picked apart for any Jackson Hole giveaways, I struggle to see him saying anything of substance that deviates from anything we've heard previously.

The US retail sales release will likely be more notable, especially following the shocking UoM consumer sentiment reading on Friday. Obviously, retail sales covers last month and the survey is forward looking, but it's also far more significant. And should it throw some weight behind the sentiment reading, it could trigger further profit taking.

UK labour market healthy as furlough scheme prepares to draw to a close

The UK labour market looks in a very strong position as the furlough scheme continues to be phased out. The data today is very encouraging, from the drop in the headline unemployment rate to the payrolls.

Vacancy numbers are generally a positive, although as we've seen for some time, a labour shortage has been problematic for business and any significant impact on wages could create problems for the Bank of England.

We shouldn't get too carried away with the earnings data at this point, though, with it being largely due to the base effects, as millions saw wages or hours reduced last year following the introduction of the furlough scheme.

With the furlough scheme ending next month, we'll soon know the full effects of the pandemic on the labour market but the expectation is that it will be far less signficant than feared.

Despite the data appearing encouraging, the pound tumbled after the release and remains 0.43% lower against the dollar and 0.35% against the euro. This is seemingly providing some relief for the FTSE 100, the only major European index in the green on Tuesday.

Oil under pressure even as OPEC+ shuns US request

Oil prices coming under further pressure on Tuesday after rebounding off its lows once more at the start of the week. This came after OPEC+ sources claimed the group sees no need to ramp up production faster, following comments from the White House last week.

In much the same way that the market slipped following the comments last week before quickly recovering, the short-term burst on Monday is proving short-lived. We're unsurprisingly back where we started, with OPEC+ responding to market forces not political pressure.

That leaves crude prices looking vulnerable as we continue to see $65 support in WTI but less forceful rebounds that see sellers pour in earlier. A move below here would be a significant technical breakout and surely reflect serious concerns about growth in the coming months as delta causes increasing restrictions around the world. New Zealand overnight became the latest to go back into lockdown following a single community case.

Gold running into big resistance

Gold prices are continuing to perform quite well following a really strong rebound from last week's flash crash. US yields have continued to soften this week which is giving the yellow metal a much-needed boost. It's now closing in on $1,800 where is could run into significant resistance.

This marks a 50% retracement of the June highs to August lows and could be a big psychological test for gold. That said, $1,815-1,825 is arguably more signficiant with it falling around the 61.8 fib level, prior highs and 200 day moving average. A move above here may come as a surprise to many and send a very bullish signal to the market.

Bitcoin still struggling for momentum

Bitcoin is continuing to struggle on approach to $50,000, with rallies increasingly happening on lower momentum and failing quite quickly. While momentum can shift in a heartbeat, particularly in the crypto market, it does seem that bitcoin may struggle to break $50,000-51,000 resistance at the first time of asking.

A correction wouldn't be the end of the world though and it's still in a very healthy position going into the final months of the year. A corrective move back towards $41,000 would be really interesting, with it marking a key fib region but also being such a major area of resistance between May and August. It's probably a little premature to be discussing those kinds of levels though.