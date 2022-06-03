Berkshire Hathaway is headed up by the legendary trading style of Warren Buffet. One potential approach to the current tricky trading conditions is to back Buffet to find a way through. Warren Buffet has begun to move out of some cash recently as recent corrections have resulted in some stock purchases for Buffet. His historical track record is impressive and is a possible reason for confidence in the stock. Check them out below.
Over the last 10 years, Berkshire Hathaway has risen 90% of the time between May 31 and December 31 with an average gain of 10.80%. The largest gain was in 2020 with a 26+% gain. The largest loss was in 2015 when Berkshire Hathaway registered a -8.17% loss in that time period.
Major Trade Risks: Any significant falls in the stocks that Berkshire Hathaway invests in can impact this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
