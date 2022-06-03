Berkshire Hathaway is headed up by the legendary trading style of Warren Buffet. One potential approach to the current tricky trading conditions is to back Buffet to find a way through. Warren Buffet has begun to move out of some cash recently as recent corrections have resulted in some stock purchases for Buffet. His historical track record is impressive and is a possible reason for confidence in the stock. Check them out below.

Over the last 10 years, Berkshire Hathaway has risen 90% of the time between May 31 and December 31 with an average gain of 10.80%. The largest gain was in 2020 with a 26+% gain. The largest loss was in 2015 when Berkshire Hathaway registered a -8.17% loss in that time period.

Major Trade Risks: Any significant falls in the stocks that Berkshire Hathaway invests in can impact this outlook.

Learn more about HYCM