Back and forth. The whole world is watching this range.
The relentless big fall/big gain pattern continues. Equities ending the NY day strong. Wanting to push higher on the back of hopes of resolution of the debt ceiling and infrastructure issues. Ignoring the weak economy issues confronting the market in a very real sense.
US500 2 hourly showing the high volatility currently entrenched.
NASDAQ daily shows a market still struggling to recover.
Good morning,
The market seemed excited about the debt ceiling resolution proposal. The agreement though, is only to raise the debt ceiling until December? Which means the whole process happens all over again. It may add hope though, but suggests 'kicking the can down the road' is the best policy the USA can come up with.
Interestingly the market was also buoyed by President Biden speaking nicely about China and Taiwan, and the relations generally between the two countries. Again making Australia's strong words stand out rather poorly.
President Putin helped rescue the European market on the day, as Germany plummeted to a five month low. Announcing he was willing to work to lower energy prices for Europe.
The US also saw a lift in new job creation. Up 568,000 for the month. Overall employment continues to languish.
A relatively good news day, but none of it really answers the problems of a slowing economy, low employment and high inflation. Nor the on-going significant supply chain disruption. US growth and future corporate earnings are at risk.
US ADP Employment Change saw a gain of 568,000. While the previous month was downgraded. US employment remains at 5 million less jobs than pre-covid. While job layoffs are increasing at well above pre-covid levels. This data suggests the US workforce is becoming more fluid, rather than being a clear positive trend. People are rapidly losing and gaining jobs, but the overall employment level is not increasing.
Australia AIG Services Index remains heavy in dangerous contraction territory. This is a combination of being much worse in NSW and Victoria, while being stronger elsewhere in the country. Overall, a very worrying number.
Everyone wants to look past this data to the opening up road map. As if there are no real structural problems, and pretending there is no real long term lasting damage that is already in place. Global isolation and high inflation are issues that will continue to exert downward pressure on the economy over the foreseeable future.
The market will focus on opening up as yet another nirvana, only to be disappointed in the months ahead. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but Australia will likely take another 1-2 years to work through all of the challenges it faces.
