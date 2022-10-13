Notes/Observations

-Markets in holding pattern ahead of US CPI with EU indices moving into positive territory from a lower open, and low volatility across major FX pairs. UK Gilts show reprieve amid declines in longer term yields.

-Overnight, TSMC reported quarterly results, reporting record profit but cutting its capital expenditure guidance.

-German and Swedish CPI continued to remain elevated as Sweden reached fresh 30-year high at 10.8% YoY.

-Focus still on UK as BoE attempts to act on both aspects of its mandate (price stability and financial stability) despite conflicting actions through its current tightening cycle to combat inflation, while simultaneously undergoing a bond-buying program to stabilize UK bond market. Program still expected to end tomorrow on Oct 14th.

-Norway gas plant facility, Nyhamna, was evacuated due to a bomb threat. News spiked European and UK gas prices as the plant is EU's largest supplier of Nat Gas and supplies over 75% of UK gas. Operator followed up confirming no impact on transport or production.

-Asia closed lower with Hang Seng underperforming at -1.9%. EU indices are mostly higher after starting lower, with bond yields pulling back, particularly in longer term UK Gilts. US futures are +0.2-0.4%. Gold +0.4%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.7%, WTI +0.7%, UK Nat Gas -0.4%; Crypto: BTC -0.6%, ETH -1.8%.

Asia

- Japan Sept PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.7% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 9.7% v 8.9%e.

-Australia Oct Consumer Inflation Expectation: 5.4% v 5.4% prior.

-Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated stance that govt to take appropriate action, watching FX moves with strong sense of urgency

-North Korea state press: Confirms tested long-range cruise missile on Oct 12th; Test was for tactical nuclear weapons operation.

Europe

- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria, hawk) stated that a 100bps hike would be beyond what was needed. favored a 75bps in Oct and 50bps in Dec which would get the ECB to neutral. Would assess QT once neutral rate is reached.

- ECB policymakers said to near deal to modify TLTRO rules that could reduce potential banking profits by tens of billions; Decision may come at Oct 27th meeting.

- BOE’s Mann (hawkish): noted that front-loading policy to affect the inflation process and also to affect inflation expectations and put BOE in an environment where the trade-off was less.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Kwarteng stated that BOE would be to blame if UK markets ‘slide’ next week.

- UK PM Truss said to be under pressure to reverse course on her promise to scrap the rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Americas

- FOMC Sept Minutes favored reaching restricted rates in the near-term and staying there as long as necessary. It did see slowing the pace of rate hikes at some point. Several members saw need to calibrate pace of further tightening.

- Fed's Bowman (voter) stated that needed to keep rates restrictive level for some time; Slower rate hike path would be appropriate if inflation fell; Fully supported 75bps rate hikes.

- Treasury Sec Yellen stated that the global economy faced significant headwinds but the US economy remained resilient.

- White House said to be considering ban on Russian aluminum in response to Russian military escalation in Ukraine.

- Chile Central Bank (BCCh) raised the Overnight Rate Target by 50bps to 11.25% (as expected) for its 11th straight rate hike. Hints of pause as borrowing costs had reached the maximum level of its tightening cycle. Rates to remain steady to ensure inflation eases to target.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +7.1M v -1.8M prior.

- Certain US Officials said to have expressed fear of Russia oil price caps failing. Concerned that cap might increase prices and draw retaliation.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.25% at 384.92, FTSE -0.16% at 6,815.21, DAX +0.46% at 12,228.51, CAC-40 +0.07% at 5,822.32, IBEX-35 -0.04% at 7,258.50, FTSE MIB +0.47% at 20,563.00, SMI -0.55% at 10,142.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.29%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board but recovered a little through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include energy and financials; sectors leading to the downside include technology and real estate; UK homebuilders dragging on real estate sector after warnings of mortgage rates; tech sector under pressure after TSMC cut capex; Alphwave acquires DSP; focus on release of US CPI figures later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming Americas session include Delta Airlines, Fastenal and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Entain [INT.UK] +2.5% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: Suedzucker [SZU.DE] -2.5% (earnings; raises outlook).

- Energy: Equinor [EQNR.NO] +1.5% (Norway gas field incident).

- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] -1% (RSV vaccine trial results).

- Industrials: Easyjet [EZJ.UK] -0.5% (trading update).

- Technology: Infineon Technologies [IFX.DE] -1.5% (TSMC results).

- Materials: Zotefoams [ZTF.UK] +18% (trading update).

Speakers

- UK Foreign Sec Cleverly reiterated govt stance that was sticking with plan to grow the economy; Changing leadership would be a 'disastrously' bad idea.

- China senior health advisor official Liang stated that its dynamic zero-Covid policy in the past three years had proven to be effective, feasible and scientific; China must continue with zero-Covid policy.

- Norway's natural gas processing plant Nyhamna reportedly had been evacuated; Norwegian police responding to 'unclear situation'.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report cut its 2022 global oil demand growth from 2.0M bpd to 1.9M bpd and also cut the 2023 global oil demand growth from 2.1M bpd to 1.7M bpd. Higher oil prices might be the tipping point for the global economy on the brink of recession.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD steady ahead of the Sept US CPI reading. Recent Fed rhetoric has aided the greenback with the likelihood of a 4thstraight outsized hike. However, dealers noting that a decline in headline inflation could allow for a pivot in Federal Reserve policy.

- EUR/USD holding around the 0.97 level. Dealers noted that German and Sweden Sept CPI readings in the session showed inflation remained too high and foreshadowed more aggressive rate hikes to come.

- GBP/USD and Gilts markets steady for the time period. Dealers noted that volatility in UK assets had been justified given the recent mini-fiscal event and would likely to continue as BOE temporary measure was poised to expire on Friday. Reports continue to circulate that UK PM Truss was under pressure from back-benchers to reverse course on her growth strategy.

- USD/JPY hovering around 147 area which is the level back in 1998 where the Fed intervened to sell USD.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Sept Final CPI M/M: 1.9% v 1.9% prelim; Y/Y: 10.0% v 10.0% prelim (6-decade high).

- (DE) Germany Sept Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 2.2% v 2.2% prelim; Y/Y: 10.9% v 10.9% prelim.

- (SE) Sweden Sept CPI M/M: 1.4% v 1.1%e; Y/Y: 10.8% v 10.5%e (3-decade high);CPI Level: 383.21 v 381.74e.

- (SE) Sweden Sept CPIF M/M: 1.1% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 9.7% v 9.4%e.

- (SE) Sweden Sept CPIF (ex-energy) M/M: 0.7% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 7.4% v 7.5%e.

- (CH) Swiss Sept Producer &Index Prices M/M: +0.2% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.5% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Central Bank left the One Week Deposit Rate unchanged at 13.00% (as expected).

Fixed income issuance

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK500M vs. SEK500M indicated in 2030 and 2032 I/L Bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €B vs. €7.0-8.75B indicated range in 3-year, 7-year, 15-year BTP Bonds (4 tranches).

- Sold €3.75B vs. €3.25=3.75B indicated range in new 3.50% Jan 2026 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.57% v 2.77% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.50x v 1.70x prior.

- Sold €2.75B vs. €2.25-2.75B indicated range in 2.8% Jun 2029 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.25% v 3.50% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.45x v 1.58x prior.

- Sold €1.0B vs. €0.75-1.0B indicated range in 3.25% Mar 2038 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.82% v 3.45% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.58x v 1.60x prior.

- Sold €1.25B vs. €0.75-1.25B indicated range in 5.00% Aug 2039 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.78% v 2.64% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.52x v 1.93x prior.

Looking ahead

- (DE) Germany Aug Current Account: No est v +€5.0B prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Aug Total Mining Production M/M: 0.6%e v +2.3% prior; Y/Y: -6.9%e v -8.4% prior; Gold Production Y/Y: No est v -19.7% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: No est v -12.2% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Sept CPI M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.7% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Sept Final EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.0% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prelim.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Aug Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 13.0% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Sept Final CPI M/M: No est v 1.2% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 9.3% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Sept Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v +1.3% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 9.8% prelim.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 6.59% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.55x prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Sept CPI M/M 0.2%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 8.1%e v 8.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Sept CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.4%e v .6% prior; Y/Y: 6.5%e v 6.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Sept CPI Index NSA: 296.446e v 296.171 prior; CPI Core (seasonally adj): 298.317e v 296.950 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Sept Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -2.8% prior; Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -3.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 225Ke v 219K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.365Me v 1.361M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Oct 7th: No est v $540.7B prior.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE APF Gilt purchase operation.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Sept Minutes.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2 Year Bonds.

- 13:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Breman.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bond Reopening.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Sept Export Price Index M/M: No est v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 13.4% prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Sept Import Price Index M/M: No est v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 22.9% prior Price.

- 17:30 (NZ) New Zealand Sept Manufacturing PMI: No est v 54.9 prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Sept Unemployment Rate: 2.7%e v 2.5% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Sept M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.4%e v 3.4% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.0%e v 3.0% prior.

- 20:00 (SG) Singapore Q3 Advanced GDP Q/Q: +0.7%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.5%e v 4.4% prior

– 20:00 (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Bi-annual policy decisions.

- 21:30 (CN) China Sept CPI Y/Y: 2.9%e v 2.5% prior; PPI Y/Y: 1.0%e v 2.3% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 5-year Bonds.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-year JGB Bonds.