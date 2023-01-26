Notes/Observations

- Markets and central banks are again at odds over the outlook for monetary policy, with markets pricing in potential interest rate cuts late in 2023.

- Macro focus on upcoming US GDP data ahead of major Central Bank decisions next week.

- Earnings bolsters European bourses as Financial and Technology stocks given lift.

- Geopolitically, attention awaits Russian response to US and German tank support for Ukraine. Russia fired first barrage of missiles at Ukraine this morning, for first attack in 3-weeks.

- US premarket earnings expected from Mastercard, Comcast, Dow, Northrop, Blackstone, Valero, ADM, Southwest, American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines, among others.

- Hang Seng outperforms Asia after returning from 3-day CNY holiday.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng +2.4%. EU indices are +0.2-0.8%. US futures are 0.0% to +0.4%. Gold -0.3%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.9%, WTI +0.9%, TTF +3.2%; Crypto: BTC +1.5%, ETH +3.8%.

Asia

- South Korea Q4 Advance GDP Q/Q: -0.4% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.3%e.

- Japan Dec PPI Services Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.6%e [slowest rise since Mar].

- BOJ Summary of Opinions from Jan Policy Decision noted that IT needed to continue with the current yield curve control, considering the outlook that it would take time to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent in a sustainable and stable manner. It was important that the Bank carefully explain this point and continued with appropriate market operations.

- Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda reiterated stance that could nnot accept rapid one-sided FX moves driven by speculative trade.

- US and Netherlands officials said to meet on Friday (Jan 27th) to discuss export controls for semiconductor manufacturing tools on Chin.

Europe

- US and EU official said to be talking about a possible deal on minerals and critical raw materials. Bid to allow the EU to qualify for benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Americas

- Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem stated that was time to pause and assess whether policy was restrictive enough to bring to 2% target. Stressed that a pause in rate hikes was conditional.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.57% at 454.64, FTSE +0.20% at 7,760.00, DAX +0.18% at 15,109.15, CAC-40 +0.67% at 7,090.91, IBEX-35 +0.69% at 9,019.69, FTSE MIB +0.83% at 26,089.00, SMI +0.02% at 11,406.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.16%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board but lost some of the gains as the session wore on; all sectors start the day in the green; among the sectors leading to the upside are consumer discretionary and financials; lagging sectors include utilities and materials; SAP discloses exploring divestment of its Qualtrics stake; focus on release of preliminary US Q4 GDP figures; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Dow Chemical, Northrop Grumman, American Airlines and Visa.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Tesla [TSLA.DE] +7.5% (earnings; earnings call comments), Wizz Air [WIZZ.UK] -7.0% (reports Q3 - Net and Rev beat).

- Consumer staples: Diageo [DGE.UK] -5.0% (reports H1 - affirms FY23 guidance).

- Financials: 3i Group [III.UK] +5.0% (earnings), Sabadell [SAB.ES] +8.0% (reports Q4).

- Healthcare: Novartis [NOVN.CH] -2.0% (analyst action).

- Industrials: International Distributions Services [IDS.UK] +2.5% (trading update), Volvo [VOLVA.SE] -2.5% (earnings), Schaeffler [SHA.DE] -1.0% (analyst action - cut to hold at Berenberg).

- Technology: STMicroelectronics [STM.FR] +8.5% (reports Q4 - beats estimates and guides Q1, FY23), SAP [SAP.DE] -3.0% (prelim Q4 - top line miss, announces 2.5% headcount reduction; to explore Qualtrics stake sale), Fingerprint Cards [FINGB.SE] -21.0% (earnings), Sartorius [SRT.DE] +5.5% (reports FY22 - guides initial FY23).

- Telecom: Nokia [NOKIA.FI] +5.0% (prelim Q4 - beats estimates).

Speakers

- Germany Econ Min Habeck declared that the negative trend in inflation had been broken. Inflation to remain higher at beginning of 2023 then contained throughout the course of the year.

- Italy Econ Min Giorgetti stated that the govt planned to extend energy relief measures before Apr for families and firms.

- Czech Central Bank Vice Gov Zamrazilova commented that monetary policy needed to remain tight for longer.

- Czech Central Bank's Holub (chief economist) stated that risk inflation does not fall to 2% target without further policy tightening.

- Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) maintained its end-2023 inflation at 22.3% and also maintained the end-2024 inflation at 8.8%.

- Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Gov Kavcioglu noted that the inflation slowdown in the country was backed by core indicators. Monetary policy in 2023 to support exports and employment.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo reiterated stance that prior rate hikes of 225bps was sufficient to return CPI to target.

- Japan PM Kishida stated in Parliament that looked to create an environment for pay raises above inflation. To work closely with BOJ to manage policy actively but could not say whether BOJ accord would be revised

- Philippines Central Bank Gov Medalla stated that might be a few more rate adjustments.

- IMF Article IV on Japan (Annual consultations) noted that BOJ policy remained appropriate; should consider more long-term yield flexibility. Inflation was likely to fall back below its 2% target by the end of 2024 unless wages rose significantly.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD remained on soft footing ahead of key US economic data later in the session. Dealers noted that signs showing that the US economy might be slowing in a more meaningful manner.

- EUR/USD holding above 1.09 level as recent ECB speak highlighted the stance that the central bank would raise policy rates by 50 basis points at each of the next couple of policy meetings.

- USD/JPY staying below the 130 level. BOJ policymakers debated the inflation outlook at their January meeting. Some BOJ members noted that it could take time for wages to rise sustainably.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Dec Trade Balance (SEK): -1.2B v -6.5B prior (6th straight deficit).

- (NO) Norway Nov AKU Unemployment Rate: 3.2% v 3.2% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Dec Retail Sales M/M: -2.2% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: -7.8% v -7.4% prior.

- (ES) Spain Q4 Unemployment Rate: 12.9% v 12.4%e.

- (SE) Sweden Jan Consumer Confidence: 56.3 v 55.4prior; Manufacturing Confidence: 99.5 v 103.7prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 82.3 v 85.0 prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Dec Trade Balance (HKD): -51.6B v -32.6Be; Exports Y/Y: -28.9% v -23.4%e; Imports Y/Y: -23.5% v -25.0%e.

- (IT) Italy Jan Consumer Confidence Index: 100.9 v 102.5e; Manufacturing Confidence: 102.7 v 101.8e; Economic Sentiment: 109.1 v 107.9 prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Dec PPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 13.5% v 13.9%e.

- (UK) Q3 Final Output Per Hour Y/Y: 0.9% v 1.4% prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (FI) Finland opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 15-year bond via syndicated; guidance seen +11bps to mid-swaps.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €3.25B vs. €2.5-3.25B indicated range in 2025 BTP Bonds.

- Sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in 1.50% Jun 2025 BTP Bonds; Avg Yield: 3.03%, bid-to-cover: 2.39x.

- Sold €2.0B vs. €1.5-2.0B indicated range in 2.50% Nov 2025 BTP Bonds; Avg Yield: 3.10%, bid-to-cover: 1.92x.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €B vs. €1.25-1.75B indicated range in 0.10% May 2033 I/L Bonds (BTPei); Real Yield: 2.06% v 2.22% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.42x v 1.57x prior.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK500M vs. SEK500M indicated in 2027 and 2032 I/L Bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 2026, 2028 and 2032 bonds (3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) Jan CBI Retailing Reported Sales: No est v 11 prior; Total Distribution Reported Sales: No est v -5 prior.

- 06:00 (CA) Canada Jan CFIB Business Barometer: No est v 50.9 prior.

- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Jan FGV Construction Costs M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell combined RON1.0B in 2025 and 2032 bonds.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 1-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rate unchanged at 25.00%.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Unemployment Rate (unadj): 2.8%e v 2.9% prior.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Dec Current Account Balance: -$6.4Be v -$0.1B prior; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): $5.5Be v $8.3B prior.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Jan 20th: No est v $592.0B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Central Bank (SARB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rates by 50bps to 7.50%.

- 08:30 (US) Q4 Advance GDP Annualized (1st of 3 readings) Q/Q: 2.6%e v 3.2% prior; Personal Consumption: 2.8%e v 2.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Q4 Advance GDP Price Index (1st of 3 readings): 3.2%e v 4.4% prior; Core PCE Q/Q: 3.9%e v 4.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 205Ke v 190K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.66Me v 1.647M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: 0.5%e v 1.0% prior; Retail Inventories M/M: 0.2%e v 0.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$88.1Be v -$83.3B prior- 08:30 (US) Dec Preliminary Durable Goods Orders: +2.5%e v -2.1% prior; Durables (Ex-Transportation): -0.2%e v +0.1% prior; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.2%e v +0.1% prior; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.4%e v -0.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Chicago Fed National Activity Index: No est v -0.05 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 10:00 (US) Dec New Home Sales: 611Ke v 640K prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (US) Jan Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: -7e v -9 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 30 Year Bonds.

- 12:30 (BR) Brazil Dec Federal Debt Total (BRL): No est v 5.871T prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 7-Year Notes.

- (AR) Argentina Jan Consumer Confidence: No est v 35.9 prior.

- 16:00 (CL) Chile Central Bank (BCCh) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Overnight Rate Target unchanged at 11.25%.

- 16:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 68 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 72 prior.

- 18:30 (JP) Japan Jan Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 4.0%e v 4.0% prior; CPI (Ex-Fresh Food) Y/Y: 4.2%e v 4.0% prior; CPI (Ex-Fresh Food, Energy) Y/Y: 2.9%e v 2.7% prior.

- 19:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jan ANZ Business Confidence: No est v -70.2 prior; Activity Outlook: No est v -25.6 prior.

- 19:30 (SG) Singapore Q4 Final URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: No est v 0.2% prelim.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Q4 PPI Q/Q: No est v 1.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.4% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Q4 Import Price Index Q/Q: -1.3%e v +3.0% prior; Export Price Index Q/Q: 1.3%e v -3.6% prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.