Notes/Observations
- Focus on US jobs report and release could shed light on when the Fed may start pulling back stimulus.
Asia
- South Korea Jun CPI saw the annual pace remain above target for the 3rd straight month (-0.1% v M/M: 0.0%e; Y/Y: 2.4% 2.5%e).
- Bank of Korea Chief, Finance Minister pledge policy coordination.
Coronavirus
- J&J’ announced positive new data for single-shot COVID-19 vaccine on activity against delta variant and long-lasting durability of responses. The shot neutralized the Delta variant & gives a long-lasting immune response even 8 months after the shot was administered.
- UK health officials noted that two doses of Astra Covid vaccine provide an estimated 94% protection against death in people aged 65 and over.
- EU medical regulators said not to have yet authorize and did not recognize the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India so up to 5M UK travelers could be turned away at EU borders as they don’t qualify for EU digital vaccine passport.
- Australia PM Morrison stated that then gvot agreed to a new pathway out of coronavirus which would switch from virus suppression to the prevention of serious illness; To cut international arrival caps by 50%; caps on arrivals.
- Germany said to prepare to ease restrictions on British travelers ahead of Friday's meeting between UK PM Johnson and German Chancellor Merkel.
Europe
- ECB's Weidmann (Germany) stated that he was skeptical about tolerating inflation overshoot, avg inflation targeting. Preferred symmetric inflation goal at 2% over medium term.
- France Stats Agency (INSEE): Domestic economy to return to its pre-crisis level by the end of the year.
Americas
- Congressional Budget Office (CBO) raised its 2021 GDP forecast to 7.4% (prior 3.7%); fiscal deficits projected at $1.153T in 2022 and $789B in 2023.
- IMF commented on US: sees US growth at 7% in 2021, sees Fed raising rates in late 2022 or early 2023.
Energy
- OPEC JMMC proposed to extend oil supply management until end 2022; proposal to raise output by 400k bpd August -December.
- OPEC+ delays meeting to Friday as UAE objects to new oil deal of an extension until end of 2022. UAE sought OPEC+ to change the baseline for cuts. UAE said to seek 3.8M bpd increase from baseline, which would allow the UAE to produce an extra 700K bpd.
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.22% at 456.66, FTSE +0.18% at 7,137.85, DAX +0.18% at 15,632.20, CAC-40 -0.05% at 6,550.65, IBEX-35 -0.26% at 8,909.00, FTSE MIB -0.12% at 25,256.50, SMI +0.26% at 12,008.40, S&P 500 Futures 0.00%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board but later slipped to trade mixed; sectors leading ot he upside include consumer discretionary and materials; underperforming sectors include financial and utilities; Starwood raises offer price for CA Immobilien; Neles agrees to merge with Valmet; MTG acquires PlaySimple; focus on OPEC+ meeting and US NFP later today; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Kindred [KIND.SE] +7% (acquisition).
- Healthcare: Ambu [AMBUB.DK] -16% (prelim results).
- Industrials: Neles [NELES.FI] +8% (merger with Valmet).
- Technology: ASM International [ASM.NL] +2% (positive profit alert).
Speakers
- ECB chief Lagarde reiterated stance that a recovery was underway but remained fragile. Region would see a return to a lower rate of inflation.
- ECB's Enria (SSM chief) reiterated stance that economic system was on a path to recovery; Uncertainty had abated. Some leveraged debt needs intensified supervision.
- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Jun Minutes noted that a majority of Board agreed that policy was entering phase of gradual rate hikes.
Currencies/ Fixed Income
- USD was steady in quiet trade ahead of the anticipated nonfarm payroll report later today. The greenback was holding onto 3-month highs as it had strengthened broadly since the Fed recently signaling it could tighten policy earlier than expected to curb inflation.
- The USD was also said to be aided by safe-haven flows as concerns about the risk posed by the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant to the global recovery.
Economic data
- (FR) France May YTD Budget Balance: -€118.8B v -€91.4B prior.
- (ES) Spain Jun Net Unemployment Change: -166.9K v -110.0Ke.
- (HU) Hungary Apr Final Trade Balance: €0.4B v €0.3B prior.
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 142.5K v 153.8K tons prior.
- (NO) Norway Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.9% v 2.8%e.
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Jun 25th (RUB): 14.05T v 14.14T prior.
- (BR) Brazil Jun FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo): 0.8% v 0.8%e.
- (EU) Euro Zone May PPI M/M: 1.3% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 9.6% v 9.5%e.
Fixed income issuance
- None seen.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR320B in 2026, 2033, 2035 and 2050 bonds.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -6.0K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 174.2K prior.
- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £1.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £0.5B respectively).
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 85.7K prior.
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May Leading Indicators M/M: No est v 0.29 prior.
- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Jun 25th: No est v $603.9B prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil May Industrial Production M/M: +1.5%e v -1.3% program; Y/Y: 24.9%e v 34.7% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) Jun Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +720Ke v +559K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +610Ke v +492K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +25Ke v +23K prior.
- 08:30 (US) Jun Unemployment Rate: 5.6%e v 5.8% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 10.2% prior; Labor Force Participation: 61.6%e v 61.6% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Jun Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 3.6%e v 2.0% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.9e v 34.9 prior.
- 08:30 (US) May Trade Balance: -$71.3Be v -$68.9B prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Int'l Merchandise Trade: C$0.4Be v C$0.6B prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada May MLI Leading Indicator M/M: No est v 1.2% prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Building Permits M/M: +0.2%e v -0.5% prior.
- 08:30 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.
- 09:00 (SG) Singapore Jun Purchasing Managers Index: 50.7e v 50.7 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 50.4 prior.
- 09:30 (CA) Canada Jun Manufacturing PMI: No est v 57.0 prior.
- 10:00 (US) May Factory Orders: +1.6%e v -0.6% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v 0.5% prior.
- 10:00 (US) May Final Durable Goods Orders: 2.3%e v 2.3% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): 0.3%e v 0.3% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.1%e v -0.1% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.9% prelim.
- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Jun Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 455.9B prior.
- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Exports: $2.8Be v $2.9B prior.
- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q1 Final GDP (3rd reading) Y/Y: -0.7%e v -0.7% prelim.
- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.
Sat
- 13:00 (CO) Colombia Jun CPI M/M: 0.0%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.7%e v 3.3% prior.
- 13:00 (CO) Colombia Jun CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.1% prior.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits news lows ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 690,000 jobs. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 ahead of US job figures
GBP/USD prints losses for the seventh straight day. The US dollar stands strong after mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. Sterling is under pressure due to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.
XAU/USD approaches key $1790 resistance ahead of NFP
Gold heads towards $1800 as markets remain cautiously optimistic. Gold awaits NFP to confirm the bullish reversal despite Fed’s hawkish turn.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.