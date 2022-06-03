Notes/Observations

- Quiet session with numerous markets closed (China, HK, UK).

- Focus on upcoming US jobs report and clues as to how far and fast the Fed might raise interest rates.

Asia

- Japan May Final PMI Services confirms 2nd consecutive expansion) (52.6 v 51.7 prelim).

- Australia May Final PMI Services confirms 4th month of expansion (53.2 v 53.0 prelim).

- South Korea May CPI data registered its (highest annual pace since 2008 (M/M: 0.7% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.1%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.7%e).

- North Korea said to be preparing for a Nuclear test, US was prepared to adjust military posture as appropriate.

- China and Hong Kong markets closed.

Europe

- UK markets closed for Queen’s 70th Jubilee.

Americas

- NFIB May Jobs Report: Over half of small businesses have unfilled job openings.

- Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk): Supports 50bps hikes at next two FOMC meetings; Can speed up or slow down in Sept depending on inflation.

- Bank of Canada (BOC) Dep Gov Beaudry: It is becoming more likely the BOC may need to hike its policy interest rate to 3% or higher to prevent soaring inflation from becoming entrenched (*8Note: implies another 150bps of hikes).

Energy

- President Biden plans to travel to Saudi Arabia and to meet Saudi Crown Prince MBS; To add the visit to a previously scheduled trip to Europe and Israel.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.17% at 441.98, FTSE closed, DAX +0.36% at 14,536.96, CAC-40 +0.26% at 6,517.18, IBEX-35 +0.01% at 8,745.37, FTSE MIB -0.14% at 24,392.00, SMI +0.20% at 11,573.03, S&P 500 Futures -0.31%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board, but later retreated to trade generally mixed; all sectors start the dayin the green; sectors among those leading the rise include materials and consumer discretionary; lagging sectors include technology and telecom; oil & gas subsector under pressure following formal approval of EU sanctions, OPEC+ meeting; UK closed for holiday; CRH to acquire Barrette Outdoor; Aperma in preliminary talks with Acerinox; Boskalis updates on offer from HAL; no major earnings expected during the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Financials: Ringkjoebing Landbobank [RILBA.DK] +2.5% (raises outlook).

- Healthcare: Novo Nordisk [NOVOB,DK] +2% (trial data).

- Industrials: Acerinox [ACX.ES] +1.5% (possible deal), Faurecia [EO.FR] -5% (rights issue).

Speakers

- EU council formally adopted the 6th package of sanctions against Russia; Confirmed phasing out of Russian oil would take from 6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products (**Note: published sanctions did not mention the ban on new insurance contracts for ships carrying Russian oil).

- Turkey and EU said to be discussing gas supplies from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor.

- Beijing govt official stated that there was still a risk that COVID spread in some areas; Reported one new community case during last 15 hours.

- US Envoy stated that was in China and Russia interest to work with the US on North Korea. Situation in NK was becoming harder to manage.

Currencies/Fixed income

- EUR/USD steady at 1.0750. Recent inflation data and hawkish ECB speak has market participants seeing a July lift-off as likely. Focus on whether a 50bps rate rise was possible and, if so. Some dealers believe a move next week would seem to undermine the ECB's credibility and forward guidance. Some analysts note that the case for a rate rise in June was quite clear and that ECB's own sequencing would only be the deterrent.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Apr Trade Balance: €3.5B v €4.3Be; Exports M/M: 4.4% v 1.0%e; Imports M/M: +3.1% v -2.0%e.

- (RU) Russia May Services PMI: 48.5 v 44.8e (3rd straight contraction); PMI Composite: 48.2 v 45.5e.

- (SE) Sweden May PMI Services: 68.2 v 68.2 prior; PMI Composite:64.6 v 64.5 prior.

- (FR) France Apr Industrial Production M/M: -00.1% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.3% v 0.0%e.

- (FR) France Apr Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.4% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.8% v 1.5% prior.

- (TR) Turkey May CPI M/M: 3.0% v 4.0%e; Y/Y: 73.5% v 74.7%e (highest annual pace since 1999); CPI Core Index Y/Y: 56.0% v 55.7%e.

- (TR) Turkey May PPI M/M: 8.8% v 5.8%e; Y/Y: 132.2% v 126.9%e.

- (HU) Hungary Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: 15.8% v 13.8%e.

- (ES) Spain May Services PMI: 56.5v 56.0e (4th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 55.7 v 54.5e.

- (ZA) South Africa May PMI (whole economy): 50.7 v 49.8e (5th straight expansion).

- (IT) Italy May Services PMI: 53.7 v 54.5e (4th month of expansion); Composite PMI: 52.4 v 53.8e.

- (FR) France May Final Services PMI: 58.3 v 58.4 prelim (confirmed 14th straight expansion); PMI Composite: 57.0 v 57.1prelim.

- (DE) Germany May Final Services PMI: 55.0v 56.3 prelim (confirmed 5th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 53.7v 54.6 prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Final Services PMI: 56.1 v 56.3 prelim (confirmed 14th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 54.8 v 54.9 prelim.

- (NO) Norway May Unemployment Rate: 1.9% v 1.7%e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e May 27th (RUB):14.15 T v 14.31T prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Retail Sales M/M: -1.3% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.9% v 5.4%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 2026, 2034, 2036 and 2051 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2029, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland May Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -3.9K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 177.1K prior.

- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell OLO Bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e May 27th: No est v $597.5B prior.

- 07:45 (US) May CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: No est v +1.59%.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Industrial Production M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: -0.8%e v -2.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) No Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index (UK holiday).

- 08:30 (US) May Change in Nonfarm payrolls: +320Ke v +428K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +302Ke v +406K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +39Ke v 55K prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Unemployment Rate: 3.5%e v 3.6% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 7.0% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.3%e v 62.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.4%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 5.2%e v 5.5% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.6e v 34.6 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q1 Labor Productivity Q/Q: No est v -0.5% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil May Services PMI: No est v 60.6 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 58.5 prior.

- 09:45 (US) May Final S&P/Markit Services PMI: 53.5e v 53.5 prelim; Composite PMI: 53.8e v 53.8 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) May ISM Services Index: 56.5e v 57.1 prior.

- 10:30 (US) President Biden on Jobs report.

- 10:30 (US) Fed Vice Chair Brainard.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.