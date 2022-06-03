Notes/Observations
- Quiet session with numerous markets closed (China, HK, UK).
- Focus on upcoming US jobs report and clues as to how far and fast the Fed might raise interest rates.
Asia
- Japan May Final PMI Services confirms 2nd consecutive expansion) (52.6 v 51.7 prelim).
- Australia May Final PMI Services confirms 4th month of expansion (53.2 v 53.0 prelim).
- South Korea May CPI data registered its (highest annual pace since 2008 (M/M: 0.7% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.1%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.7%e).
- North Korea said to be preparing for a Nuclear test, US was prepared to adjust military posture as appropriate.
- China and Hong Kong markets closed.
Europe
- UK markets closed for Queen’s 70th Jubilee.
Americas
- NFIB May Jobs Report: Over half of small businesses have unfilled job openings.
- Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk): Supports 50bps hikes at next two FOMC meetings; Can speed up or slow down in Sept depending on inflation.
- Bank of Canada (BOC) Dep Gov Beaudry: It is becoming more likely the BOC may need to hike its policy interest rate to 3% or higher to prevent soaring inflation from becoming entrenched (*8Note: implies another 150bps of hikes).
Energy
- President Biden plans to travel to Saudi Arabia and to meet Saudi Crown Prince MBS; To add the visit to a previously scheduled trip to Europe and Israel.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.17% at 441.98, FTSE closed, DAX +0.36% at 14,536.96, CAC-40 +0.26% at 6,517.18, IBEX-35 +0.01% at 8,745.37, FTSE MIB -0.14% at 24,392.00, SMI +0.20% at 11,573.03, S&P 500 Futures -0.31%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board, but later retreated to trade generally mixed; all sectors start the dayin the green; sectors among those leading the rise include materials and consumer discretionary; lagging sectors include technology and telecom; oil & gas subsector under pressure following formal approval of EU sanctions, OPEC+ meeting; UK closed for holiday; CRH to acquire Barrette Outdoor; Aperma in preliminary talks with Acerinox; Boskalis updates on offer from HAL; no major earnings expected during the upcoming US session.
Equities
- Financials: Ringkjoebing Landbobank [RILBA.DK] +2.5% (raises outlook).
- Healthcare: Novo Nordisk [NOVOB,DK] +2% (trial data).
- Industrials: Acerinox [ACX.ES] +1.5% (possible deal), Faurecia [EO.FR] -5% (rights issue).
Speakers
- EU council formally adopted the 6th package of sanctions against Russia; Confirmed phasing out of Russian oil would take from 6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products (**Note: published sanctions did not mention the ban on new insurance contracts for ships carrying Russian oil).
- Turkey and EU said to be discussing gas supplies from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor.
- Beijing govt official stated that there was still a risk that COVID spread in some areas; Reported one new community case during last 15 hours.
- US Envoy stated that was in China and Russia interest to work with the US on North Korea. Situation in NK was becoming harder to manage.
Currencies/Fixed income
- Focus on upcoming US jobs report and clues as to how far and fast the Fed might raise interest rates.
- EUR/USD steady at 1.0750. Recent inflation data and hawkish ECB speak has market participants seeing a July lift-off as likely. Focus on whether a 50bps rate rise was possible and, if so. Some dealers believe a move next week would seem to undermine the ECB's credibility and forward guidance. Some analysts note that the case for a rate rise in June was quite clear and that ECB's own sequencing would only be the deterrent.
Economic data
- (DE) Germany Apr Trade Balance: €3.5B v €4.3Be; Exports M/M: 4.4% v 1.0%e; Imports M/M: +3.1% v -2.0%e.
- (RU) Russia May Services PMI: 48.5 v 44.8e (3rd straight contraction); PMI Composite: 48.2 v 45.5e.
- (SE) Sweden May PMI Services: 68.2 v 68.2 prior; PMI Composite:64.6 v 64.5 prior.
- (FR) France Apr Industrial Production M/M: -00.1% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.3% v 0.0%e.
- (FR) France Apr Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.4% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.8% v 1.5% prior.
- (TR) Turkey May CPI M/M: 3.0% v 4.0%e; Y/Y: 73.5% v 74.7%e (highest annual pace since 1999); CPI Core Index Y/Y: 56.0% v 55.7%e.
- (TR) Turkey May PPI M/M: 8.8% v 5.8%e; Y/Y: 132.2% v 126.9%e.
- (HU) Hungary Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: 15.8% v 13.8%e.
- (ES) Spain May Services PMI: 56.5v 56.0e (4th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 55.7 v 54.5e.
- (ZA) South Africa May PMI (whole economy): 50.7 v 49.8e (5th straight expansion).
- (IT) Italy May Services PMI: 53.7 v 54.5e (4th month of expansion); Composite PMI: 52.4 v 53.8e.
- (FR) France May Final Services PMI: 58.3 v 58.4 prelim (confirmed 14th straight expansion); PMI Composite: 57.0 v 57.1prelim.
- (DE) Germany May Final Services PMI: 55.0v 56.3 prelim (confirmed 5th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 53.7v 54.6 prelim.
- (EU) Euro Zone May Final Services PMI: 56.1 v 56.3 prelim (confirmed 14th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 54.8 v 54.9 prelim.
- (NO) Norway May Unemployment Rate: 1.9% v 1.7%e.
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e May 27th (RUB):14.15 T v 14.31T prior.
- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Retail Sales M/M: -1.3% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.9% v 5.4%e.
Fixed income issuance
- (IN) India sold total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 2026, 2034, 2036 and 2051 bonds.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2029, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland May Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -3.9K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 177.1K prior.
- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell OLO Bonds.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).
- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e May 27th: No est v $597.5B prior.
- 07:45 (US) May CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: No est v +1.59%.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Industrial Production M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: -0.8%e v -2.1% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) No Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index (UK holiday).
- 08:30 (US) May Change in Nonfarm payrolls: +320Ke v +428K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +302Ke v +406K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +39Ke v 55K prior.
- 08:30 (US) May Unemployment Rate: 3.5%e v 3.6% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 7.0% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.3%e v 62.2% prior.
- 08:30 (US) May Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.4%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 5.2%e v 5.5% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.6e v 34.6 prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q1 Labor Productivity Q/Q: No est v -0.5% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.
- 09:00 (BR) Brazil May Services PMI: No est v 60.6 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 58.5 prior.
- 09:45 (US) May Final S&P/Markit Services PMI: 53.5e v 53.5 prelim; Composite PMI: 53.8e v 53.8 prelim.
- 10:00 (US) May ISM Services Index: 56.5e v 57.1 prior.
- 10:30 (US) President Biden on Jobs report.
- 10:30 (US) Fed Vice Chair Brainard.
- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.
- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0750 following NFP-inspired decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0750 area after falling toward 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The ISM Services PMI in May declined to 55.9 from 57.1 in April, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2550 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and advanced beyond 1.2550 in the American session. The dollar, which gathered strength on better-than-expected NFP print, lost its bullish momentum after the ISM Services PMI came in below the market forecast.
Gold stays on the back foot as US yields cling to gains
Gold managed to erase a portion of its daily losses but seems to be having a tough time gathering bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis after the latest US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
LUNA 2.0 price recovers as Do Kwon may not go to prison
LUNA 2.0 price started its recovery after the bloodbath as Korean authorities revealed prison time may be unlikely for Do Kwon. The Terraform Labs CEO could instead be hit by fines and penalties from regulators
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!