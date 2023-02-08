Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 103.000.

Energies: Mar '23 Crude is Up at 78.01.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 128.16.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 40 ticks Lower and trading at 4165.75.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1893.20. Gold is 84 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. At the present time all of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 10 AM EST. Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories are out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 1:45 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 12:45 PM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 12:45 PM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 12:45 PM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/7/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/7/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias we saw little evidence of Market Correlation anywhere yesterday. The indices veered to the Upside yesterday as the Dow gained 266 points and the other indices migrated Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

As I write this the State of the Union address hasn't been delivered yet so as of this writing, we don't know what President Biden has said but no doubt he will defend his accomplishments over the last two years that he's been in office. The markets yesterday baked in a number of possible remarks made by the President namely that he will veto any proposal that includes cuts to Medicare or Social Security. As someone who is currently of retirement age and receiving this benefit; I can tell you it's very important.