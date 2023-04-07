Notes/observations
- European markets all closed for Good Friday. US also closed, but futures remain tradable. Europe will be closed on Monday as well.
- China Mar Foreign Reserves continued to highlight accumulation in gold reserves. LG electronics reported preliminary Q1 figures below estimates..
- Outgoing BOJ Gov Kuroda held his retirement news conference and reiterated that the massive easing program under his term was effective and noted it is possible to exit the ultra easy policy without triggering financial instability. Comments are ahead of Incoming Gov Ueda official placement on Sun, Apr 9th.
- Focus on US job report despite markets being closed for more evident that Fed might ease off its plans for more interest rate hikes.
- Asia partially open with KOSPI +1.3%, Nikkei 225 +0.2% and Shanghai +0.5%. US futures are -0.2% to 0.0%. Crypto: BTC -0.4%, ETH -1.4%.
Asia
- Numerous market closures (Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong).
- Japan Feb Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.1%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -2.6% v -2.6%e (**Note: decline in real wages to provide a challenge for next BOJ Gov).
- Japan Feb Household Spending Y/Y: 1.6% v 4.8%e.
- Japan Mar FX Reserves: $1.26T v $1.23T prior.
Americas
- Fed releases factors affecting reserve balances (H.4.1): Discount window borrowing decline to $69.7B v $88.2B w/w; Banks have borrowed $79B v $64.4B w/w from new BTFP facility.
- JPM CEO Dimon reiterated view that the banking crisis had increased the odds of a recession.
- US markets closed for holiday.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 closed, FTSE closed, DAX closed, CAC-40 closed, IBEX-35 closed, FTSE MIB closed, SMI closed, S&P 500 Futures -0.13%].
Speakers
- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Wnorowski noted that domestic inflation to slow to single digits in Q3.
- Russia Agricultural Ministry set 2023 grain harvest target at 120M tons.
- BOJ Outgoing Gov Kuroda noted that the massive easing program under his term had been effective for economy and prices; Regrettable that stable inflation was not achieved.
- IMF Chief Georgieva noted that she fully supported further smoothing of YCC if necessary; Appropriate to give more flexibility to BOJ's monetary policy.
Currencies/fixed income
- FX markets were quiet in holiday-thin trading environment despite concerns that the recent global tightening cycle might tip the global economy into recession. Focus on US job report despite markets being closed for more evident that Fed might ease off its plans for more interest rate hikes .
- USD/JPY at 131.75, The new BOJ Gov Ueda to begin term on Monday as Kuroda ended his decade-long term of ultra-loose easing.
Economic data
- (NL) Netherlands Feb Consumer Spending Y/Y: 2.6% v 6.1% prior.
- (NL) Netherlands Feb Manufacturing Production M/M: +0.4% v -2.6% prior; Y/Y: -2.0% v -2.3% prior; Industrial Sales Y/Y: 4.4% v 9.1% prior.
- (RO) Romania Q4 Final GDP (3rd reading) Q/Q: 1.0%e v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 4.5%e v 4.6% prelim.
- (FR) France Feb Trade Balance: -€9.9B v -€11.7Be; Current Account Balance: -€3.0B v -€3.6B prior.
- (AT) Austria Feb Industrial Production M/M: +5.7% v +1.9% prior; Y/Y: 8.5% v 1.1% prior.
- (MY) Malaysia end-Mar Foreign Reserves: $115.5B v $114.0B prior.
- (TH) Thailand end-Mar Foreign Reserves: $224.5B v $218.7B prior.
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 155.8K v 156.6K tons prior.
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Mar 31st (RUB): 16.86T v16.88 T prior.
- (UN) FAO Mar World Food Price Index: 126.9 v 129.7 prior.
- (CN) China Mar Foreign Reserves: $3.184T v $3.158Te; gold portion rises for the 5th straight month.
Fixed income issuance
- None seen
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Mar 31st: No est v $578.8B prior.
- 08:00 (PL) Poland Mar Official Reserves: No est v $167.8B prior.
- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Mar Minutes (2 decisions ago).
- 08:00 (UK) No Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) Mar Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +230Ke v +311K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +218Kev +265K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -4Ke v -4K prior.
- 08:30 (US) Mar Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.6% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 6.8% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.5%e v 62.5% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Mar Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.3%e v 4.6% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.5e v 34.5 prior.
- 09:00 (RU) Russia Mar Official Reserve Assets: No est v $574.2B prior.
- 09:00 (IT) Bank of Italy (BOI) Quarterly Economic Bulletin.
- 10:30 (TR) Turkey Mar Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v -171.5B prior.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q4 Preliminary GDP Y/Y: -3.5%e v -3.7% prior; Overall 2022 Annual GDP Y/Y: No est v -2.1% prior.
- 12:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Slovenia Sovereign Rating to be reviewed by Moody's).
- 15:00 (US) Feb Consumer Credit: $18.0Be v $14.8B prior.
