Notes/observations

- Global bond yields remain in focus after hitting multi-year highs in recent days/weeks, seeing a slight pull back in European yields during the morning session.

- Little macro news in general keeps eyes and ears pointed toward rest of the week with NVDA earnings tomorrow and Jackson Hole Symposium Thurs-Sat (Powell speaks on Fri).

- For geopolitics, BRICS summit in Johannesburg commences today, with China Pres Xi meeting South African Pres first. Reminder that all leaders except Russia will attend in person. Putin to participate via videoconference.

- Notable US premarket earnings expected: COTY, DKS, LOW, M and MDT.

- Asia closed higher with Nikkei225 outperforming at +1.1%. EU indices are +0.4-0.7%. US futures are +0.1-0.5%. Gold +0.3%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.4%, WTI -0.4%, TTF -0.4%; Crypto: BTC 0.0%, ETH -0.4%.

Asia

- BOJ Gov Ueda explained BOJ's July policy decision to PM Kishida; Did not discuss FX volatility (**Note: Discussion ahead of a key gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole later this week).

- Japan's 10-year JGB yield rose to 0.660% (highest since Jan 2014).

- Japan govt sought to release Fukushima wastewater from Aug 24th.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1992 v 7.1987 prior(**Note: The fixing was the strongest ever compared to the market estimate of 7.3097).

- China offshore Yuan intervention by state-owned banks was again reported by traders, while the PBoC set the most forceful Yuan fix on record.

- China offshore Yuan HIBOR highest since 2018, while HK offshore Yuan HIBOR highest since Apr 2022.

- Bank of Korea (BoK) Gov Rhee reiterated belief that inflation rate might rebound to 3% level in Aug/Sept period.

- New Zealand Treasury noted that economic activity was slowing as expected.

- North Korea notified Japan of a planned satellite launch between Aug 24-31st.

Europe

- Italy govt could possibly reduce pace of deficit reduction plans after the economy unexpectedly contracted. The 2023 budget deficit target was 4.5% of GDP and 3.7% for 2024 (**Reminder: Italy Econ Min Giorgetti recently stated that he hoped the EU Stability Agreement would not return in 2024).

Americas

- S&P downgraded multiple regional US banks; ASB, CMA, KEY, UMBF, VLY.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.82% at 452.36, FTSE +0.45% at 7,290.46, DAX +0.96% at 15,753.45, CAC-40 +1.17% at 7,281.93, IBEX-35 +0.92% at 9,348.17, FTSE MIB +1.00% at 28,267.00, SMI +0.72% at 10,926.10, S&P 500 Futures +0.30%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and rose through the early hours of the session; all sectors starting the day in the green; among sectors leading the way higher are technology and materials; lagging sectors include energy and consumer discretionary; oil & gas subsector under pressure after Brent falls below $85/bbl; Microsoft submits to UK CMA new deal for Activision acquisition; American Shipping sells its American Tanker Holding unit to Maritime Partners; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Lowe’s, Coty and Macy’s.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ubisoft [UBI.FR] +6.0% (confirms deal for streaming Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games), Catena Media [CATE.SE] -22.0% (earnings)

-Financials: Randstad [RAND.NL] +3.0% (analyst action - raised to outperform at Exane BNP).

- Energy: SFC Energy [F3C.DE] +9.0% (H1 results).

- Telecom: Prysmian [PRY.IT] +4.5% (selected as preferred bidder for 3 projects worth €4.5B).

- Healthcare: Ultimovacs [ULTIMO.NO] +9.0% (Q2 results), Oxford Biomedica [OXB.UK] -1.5% (expands agreement with Cabaletta Bio).

- Industrials: John Wood Group [WG.UK] +5.5% (H1 results, beats estimates, CFO to retire).

- Technology: ASML Holdings [ASML.NL] +2.0% (Nvidia strength ahead of results on Aug 23rd; Arm IPO).

- Materials: BHP Group Limited [BHP.UK] -1.0% (earnings).

Speakers

- Japan PM Kishida reportedly considering an extension of the s gasoline subsidy e.

- China Ministry of National Defense spokesperson had no comment on unconfirmed reports of a catastrophic Chinese nuclear sub accident in the Taiwan Strait.

- China Finance Ministry said to extend waiver of capital gain tax for Hong Kong Stock Connect. Extended tax waiver for overseas crude futures investors and VAT exemption for futures bonded delivery.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was slightly weaker as the BRICS Summit began in South Africa. Dealer s noted that a potential discussion on how countries could move away from its dependence on the greenback could weigh on the dollar sentiment in the coming days. Markets also looking ahead to Friday’s Jackson Hole speech by Fed Gov Powell. Overall dealers note that higher US yields and the underwhelming response by China's policymakers to ongoing stresses in China's property and financial markets continue to provide bullish impulse for the greenback.

- USD/JPY was lower after BOJ Gov Ueda met with PM Kishida ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Ueda noted that exchange-rate volatility was not discussed. Markets remain wary of potential FX intervention as the pair edged towards the 150 area.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland July Unemployment Rate: 6.9% v 7.2% prior.

- (CH) Swiss July Trade Balance (CHF): 3.1B v 4.8B prior; Real Exports M/M: -4.0% v -0.7% prior; Real Imports M/M: 1.8% v 2.3% prior; Watch Exports Y/Y: 14.0% v 14.3% prior.

- (UK) July Public Finances (PSNCR): £-7.5B v +£11.3B prior; PSNB (Ex-Banking Groups): £4.3B v £5.0Be; Net Borrowing: £3.5B v £3.9Be; Central Govt NCR: £10.0B v £20.1B prior.

- (NO) Norway Q2 Overall GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.3% prior; GDP Mainland Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.1%e.

- (NO) Norway Jun Overall GDP M/M: 0.0% v 0.3% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: 0.0% v 0.2%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Jun Leading Indicator: 108.3 v 108.4 prior.

- (MY) Malaysia end-Aug Foreign Reserves: $112.2B v $112.9B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan July Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.5%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Current Account: €35.8B v €7.9B prior.

- (PL) Poland July Real Retail Sales M/M: 1.9% v 1.9%e; Y/Y: -4.0% v -3.6%e; Retail Sales (current prices) Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.5%e.

- (PL) Poland July Construction Output Y/Y: 1.1% v 2.6%e.

- (IT) Italy Jun Current Account: €6.0 v €1.6B prior.

- (BE) Belgium Aug Consumer Confidence: -7 v -6 prior.

- (IS) Iceland July Wage Index M/M: -0.3% v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 10.7% v 10.9% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR7.87T in bills and bonds.

- (UK) DMO sold £1.5B in 0.75% Nov 2033 Inflation-linked Gilts; Real Yield: 0.977% v 0.602% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.33x v 2.33x prior.

Looking ahead

- (MX) Mexico CitiBanamex Survey of Economists.

- (AR) Argentina July Budget Balance (ARS): No est v -611.7B prior.

- (FR) France July Retail Sales Y/Y: No est v -2.0% prior.

- BRICS Summit in South Africa (3-days in length).

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (UK) Aug CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: -12e v -9 prior; Selling Prices: No est v 18 prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland July PPI M/M: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.6% prior.

- 07:30 (US) Fed's Barkin.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: No est v 1.4 prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:30 (BR) Brazil July Tax Collections (BRL): 202.1Be v 180.5B prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Existing Home Sales: 4.15Me v 4.16M prior.

- 10:00 (US) Aug Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: -10e v -9 prior.

- 14:30 (US) Fed’s Goolsbee.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina July Trade Balance: -$0.9Be v -$1.7B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 69 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 76 prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Retail Sales (ex-inflation) Q/Q: -0.4%e v -1.4% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Aug Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.6 prior; PMI Services: No est v 47.9 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 48.2 prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan Aug Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.6 prior; PMI Services: No est v 53.8 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 52.2 prior.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea Q2 Short-Term External Debt: No est v $173.7B prior.